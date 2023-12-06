Meeting in Gioia Tauro in view of the establishment of the Port Employment Agency

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian held an information meeting with the
representatives of trade unions and terminal companies in the
port of Gioia Tauro, Medcenter Container Terminal and Automar, for
promote the establishment of the Port Employment Agency,
Regulated pursuant to Article 17, paragraph 5 of the
Law 84/94 which is destined to take over from Gioia Tauro
Port Agency Srl, the port agency established in 2017 following
the programme agreement signed on 27 July 2016 between the
Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Transport,
the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Labour and
Social Policies, the Region, Invitalia and the
of the Port System for the administration of work and for the
retraining of workers made redundant by the
port companies authorised to handle containers. At
following a series of extensions over the years, which have led to
determined its duration at 78 months, the validity of the Port Agency
It will end at the end of next January.
The Port Employment Agency will be a
limited liability company, which will have as its object the
provision of temporary work to port undertakings with a workforce
which, at the time of its establishment, should consist of 77
unit. The share capital base will be ten thousand
and the annual operating costs are expected to be equal to
114,600 euros. In the first phase of experimentation, which will last
12 months after its launch, the Port System Authority
will participate by subscribing to 49% of the share capital,
while the remaining part will have to be signed, in part
equal, by the companies authorized pursuant to art. 16 and 18 of the law
84/94.
At the end of the trial period, the
provides that the Port System Authority must
progressively divest of its shares, which will have to be
signed by the private party, given the nature of the
exclusively private of the company. In the
following the trial, the PSA will in any case maintain the
guarantee function through its own internal presence
of the management and administrative body.
The PSA announced that, at the end of the meeting, it was
There was a favourable openness to the procedure among those present
establishment of the Port Employment Agency.