The telematics platform to access the Sea Modal Shift has been activated

RAM - Logistics, Infrastructure and Transport, the company
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport,
activated on its website the telematic platform through
to submit applications for access to the Sea Modal Shift, the new
incentive (formerly Marebonus) for intermodal road transport and
sea. The contribution, by decree of the MIT, will distribute the
financing directly for hauliers who
They opt for freight transport by sea. It will be possible to
submit requests for contributions only through
the specific platform that will remain operational until
12.00 on 15 December.
Today at 3:00 p.m. there will be a webinar dedicated to the
Presentation of the platform accessible via this link.