If the value of world trade is in
decrease since mid-2022, mainly due to the
significant decline in trade in goods, which continued in the
first three quarters of 2023, while service trades
shown greater resilience resulting in growth throughout the
period, on the other hand, in the fourth quarter of 2023, a
slight increase in the value of trade in goods and a decline in
trade in services. This is foreseen by the United Nations Conference
on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) which is expected to take place in the fourth
In the first quarter of this year, the value of world trade was approximately
$30.7 trillion, a reduction of about $1.5 trillion
(-5%) compared to the record level of 2022. In particular, it is
expects that in the fourth quarter of 2023, the trade value of
goods will decrease by about two trillion dollars (-8%), while
The value of trade in services will grow by around 500
billion dollars (+7%).
UNCTAD explained that the contraction in trade
World Cup in 2023 is mainly a consequence of the
the decline in demand in developed countries, the
the performance of East Asian economies and
the decline in commodity prices. These are all factors that
collectively contributed to a significant contraction in the
trade in goods, while trade in services recorded a
growth for most of this year, an uptick - has
specified UNCTAD - attributed to the delayed recovery from the crisis
due to Covid-19. However, the recovery in the service sectors has
slowed down significantly during the second half of the
2023. The decline in trade was more pronounced
developing countries, with a decrease in the
South-South trade for much of 2023. These trends - has
UNCTAD - can be attributed not only to the
declined in the East Asian regions, but also in the
Declining trade between Asian economies.
With regard to expectations for 2024, UNCTAD highlighted that the
Forecasts for global trade remain highly uncertain and
generally pessimistic and, although some economic indicators
suggest potential improvements, it is expected that persistent
geopolitical tensions, high debt levels and widespread
fragility of economies will have a negative impact on the
global trading system.