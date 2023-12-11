Vard will build a hybrid cable-laying vessel for Japan's Toyo Construction

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has
signed a contract with Japan's Toyo Construction for the
Design and construction of a hybrid cable-laying vessel from Ultima
generation. The value of the contract is over 200 million
of dollars. The ship, which will be built in the shipyards
Vard and will be delivered in the second quarter of 2026, will have
A design specially developed for the customer's needs
to meet the growing market for offshore wind farms
and will also be able to operate all over the world.
The ship will have a length of 150 meters, a width of
28 meters and a cable carrying capacity of 9,000
Tons. It will be equipped with a high-performance crane and
a wide bridge, so as to be suitable for a wide range of
activities, including mooring work related to parks
Floating offshore wind and resource projects
Marine. The ship will also have a four-way mooring system
points and a helipad. It is developed with the latest
Technologies to reduce the carbon footprint during operations
and mooring in port. It will have a large battery pack, a
connection for shore power and a system
state-of-the-art energy management. This configuration
sustainable will allow for greater energy efficiency
thus reducing CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.