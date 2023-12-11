Next Thursday in Rome, at the headquarters of Unioncamere in
Piazza Sallustio, the event "Logistics at the
business and the country. Multimodality, priority
strategy, investments, modal shift", the last of the three
national stages of the initiative promoted by the Logistics Hub of the
Ferrovie dello Stato and Uniontrasporti that the first two stages in
Milan and Bari, which recorded the presence of over 200
Participants.
Program
|9.00 a.m.
|REGISTRATION OF PARTICIPANTS AND WELCOME COFFEE
|10.00
|WELCOME GREETINGS
|
|Antonio Paoletti, Deputy Vice President of Unioncamere
|
|Ivo Blandina, President of Uniontrasporti
|
|Massimo Bruno, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer FS Group
Italian
|10.30
|LOGISTICS NEEDS, INFRASTRUCTURE PERFORMANCE AND PRIORITIES
OF INTERVENTION. THE POINT OF VIEW OF THE ECONOMIC SYSTEM
|
|Antonello Fontanili, Director of Uniontrasporti
|
|Introduced and moderated by Morena Pivetti, Journalist and expert in
Logistics & Transportation
|10.50
|COMPARISON OF THE LOGISTICS SYSTEM OF CENTRAL ITALY
|
|Eugenio Giani, President of the Tuscany Region
|
|Francesco Acquaroli, President of the Marche Region and delegate
Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces
|
|Fabrizio Ghera, Councillor for Mobility, Transport and Protection
of the Lazio Region Territory
|
|Enrico Melasecche, Councillor for Infrastructure, Transport and
urban mobility Umbria Region
|
|Vincenzo Garofalo, Chairman of the System Authority
Port of the Central Adriatic Sea
|
|Luciano Guerrieri, Chairman of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
|
|Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia
Logistics
|12.00
|BUSINESS NEEDS AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS. THE
POINT OF VIEW OF THE INSTITUTIONS
|
|Amedeo Teti, Director General for the Protection of Property
Industrial Italian Patent and Trademark Office of the Ministry of Applied Sciences
Enterprises and Made in Italy
|
|Matteo Salvini*, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and
of Transport
|12.45
|CONCLUSIONS
|
|Alessandro Pettinato, Deputy Secretary General of Unioncamere
|
|Luigi Ferraris, Chief Executive Officer of FS Italiane Group
|13.15
|LIGHT LUNCH
|
|(*) awaiting confirmation