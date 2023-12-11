Circle signs an agreement for the acquisition of 20% of the capital of the startup Accudire

The Genoese Circle, a company specialized in the
digitalisation of the port and intermodal logistics sectors,
signed an agreement for the acquisition of 20% of the share capital
of the startup Accudire, a company based in Verona that
provides the only e-CMR platform in the Med area. To this end, it has
at the same time, a portion of the capital increase has been paid up today
of Accudire resolved by the shareholders' meeting to acquire this
minority shareholding for a consideration of 154 thousand euros.
As a result of the full subscription of the increase in
capital, Accudire's capital will then be held for the
73.5% from the current founding members, 20% from Circle and finally
6.5% by a financial investor.