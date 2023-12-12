Further growth in the degree of connection of Italy to the network of global containerized maritime services
The national ports with the best connections are Genoa, Gioia Tauro, La Spezia and Salerno
Ginevra
December 12, 2023
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Liner Shipping Connectivity
Italy's Index (LSCI), at 79.6, recorded an increase
by +4.5% over the same period last year. The LSCI index is
defined by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Finance.
Development (UNCTAD) to determine the degree of integration of
Ports of World Nations in the Maritime Service Network
containerized and which has as a reference the index 100
awarded in the first quarter of 2006 to the country with the
of connection that China was then and that is
still with an LSCI index for the fourth quarter of 2019.
2023 equal to 180.4.
Among the other major European maritime nations, the only ones to
in the fourth quarter of this year, a decrease in
their own level of connection to this network have been the Kingdom
Combined with an LSCI index of 90.2 (-0.3%), Germany with a
index 82.3 (-0.6%), Slovenia with an index of 35.4 (-0.2%) and
Croatia with an index of 33.5 (-1.5%). On the other hand, the
SLCI indices of Spain (94.6; +3.0%), Netherlands (91.5; +0.6%), Belgium
(87.6; +9.0%), France (77.4; +6.0%), Turkey (67.6; +4.2%), Greece
(66.7; +11.6%), Portugal (65.4; +3.7%), Poland (57.8; +11.5%),
Sweden (48.8; +0.7%), Malta (57.5; +39.0%) and Denmark (45.8;
+0,5%).
As regards the degree of integration of the individual Italian ports in
this worldwide network of maritime services, a level that UNCTAD has
determined by defining the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index
(PLSCI), is Genoa, which in the third quarter of this year
past the port of Gioia Tauro, which for a long time held the most
high degree of connections to the network, to still have in the fourth
quarter of 2023 the highest level of network connections with
a PLSCI index of the port of the Ligurian capital equal to 64.8, in
Sharp increase of +34.8% compared to the fourth quarter of last year
year. In second place is the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro
with an index of 60.1 (+4.6%). Followed by La Spezia with an index
equal to 41.3 (+9.1%), Salerno with an index of 39.8 (+140.3%), Livorno
with 37.9 (+46.5%), Naples with 35.0 (+48.0%), Trieste with 34.5
(+0.3%), Civitavecchia with 25.3 (+0.9%), Vado Ligure with 24.5
(+0.9%), Venice with 11.0 (+7.3%), Ravenna with 9.8 (+2.1%), Ancona
with 9.6 (+6.2%) and Taranto with a PLSCI index of 7.0 (+84.8%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher