Africa Global Logistics has signed the contract for the management of the multipurpose terminal in Lobito

Africa Global Logistics (ACL) of the shipping group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) yesterday signed the
Concession contract for the port's multipurpose terminal
Angolan by Lobito
(
of 12
October
2023). ACL's investment plan at the airport has a
value of 100 million dollars and from the contract the African State
expects to gross more than $150 million over the
of the 20-year concession period, of which 80 years
million paid at the same time as the contract was signed
at the Hotel Terminus in Lobito.
The multipurpose terminal is equipped with a quay for
414 linear meter container with a seabed depth of
-14.7 meters capable of handling 250 thousand TEUs per year, while the
quay for other miscellaneous goods is a thousand meters long and
It has depths between -8 and -12
Meters.