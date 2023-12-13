Decarbonising shipping will be challenging and very, very costly
Grynspan (UNCTAD): investment and global rules needed
Ginevra
December 13, 2023
Decarbonising maritime transport will be challenging and
very, very expensive, but it is indispensable. He pointed this out
Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the Conference of the Nations
United Nations on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), intervening with a
video message to COP28, the United Nations conference on
climate that ended yesterday in Dubai. Stressing that the
Shipping is the lifeblood of the global economy
handling more than 80% of the volume of trade
Grynspan recalled that, however, this crucial
sector also contributes to almost 3% of global
greenhouse gases and that, with the growth of seaborne trade, only in the
In the last ten years, emissions have increased by 20%, "a
A path that we simply cannot afford
to keep going."
According to the Secretary-General of UNCTAD, therefore, 'it is
bold, global action is needed to decarbonise the
maritime transport' and it is essential to 'ensure that
that decarbonisation is effective, fair and equitable."
"We know," Grynspan added, "that decarbonization
It won't be cheap. Our "Review of Maritime
Transport 2023," he recalled, referring to the latest analysis
UNCTAD Maritime Transport Report, published in September
(
of 27
September 2023) - resumes previous estimates that
Up to $28 billion per year will be needed to
decarbonise ships by 2050, and a staggering 90
billions of dollars a year will be needed for development
zero-carbon fuel infrastructure
within the same deadline. Put simply, if the efforts of
decarbonisation is not accompanied by healthy economic growth.
multilateral regulation and technological innovation, there is
the risk that in the short term it will leave behind its own
those countries that it can help the most in the long term.
To better align with the emission reduction targets of
greenhouse gases set by the IMO, the shipping sector
also needs certainty and clear economic incentives to
decarbonize."
Grynspan dwelt on the difficulties facing
Currently, they are facing the shipping companies:
shipowners, he explained, are faced with a dilemma:
renewing the fleet now, without clarity about the rules,
fuels and future technologies, or wait until the
and alternative fuel regulations will be more
Clear. The good news, he stressed, is that,
Although this transition is in its infancy, with 99% of the
global fleet that is still dependent on conventional fuels, there is
Hope: 21% of new ships ordered are designed to
alternative fuels, and this lays the foundations for a new era.
This highlights the importance of collaboration at the
system, rapid regulatory interventions and substantial
investments in green technologies and fleets to ensure that
This transition works. This, the secretary added
UNCTAD - underlines a fundamental truth:
Shipping cannot decarbonise itself. It is
action involving the entire ecosystem is needed, calling for
maritime transport and the energy sector'.
In order to facilitate the path to decarbonisation
of shipping, Grynspan urged the definition of "a
universal regulatory framework applicable to all ships,
regardless of their flag or property',
An appeal that - although not mentioning it, except in the final acknowledgments -
Grynspan has evidently addressed to its sister company International
Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations agency
in charge of defining norms and standards for maritime transport
international.
'Economic incentives, such as taxes or contributions
emissions, he continued, can accelerate this
transition to making alternative fuels more
and the funds can be used for investments and
to ensure that transport costs do not hurt economies
more vulnerable'.
In conclusion, the Secretary-General of UNCTAD noted that
"The cost of inaction is very high. We can't
Enjoy the luxury of wasting time. The maritime industry is
At a crossroads, we cannot afford to hesitate."
