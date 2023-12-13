THE Alliance's next network of services will continue to call at the ports of Genoa and La Spezia in Italy

|
From the spring of next year, the service network
containerized seafarers of THE Alliance, the shipowners' consortium
Hapag-Lloyd of Germany, HMM of South Korea,
Singapore's Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Taiwan's Yang Ming,
will continue to call at two ports in Italy, the Ligurian ports of
Genoa and La Spezia. However, compared to the current configuration
of the service network, both Italian ports will be touched by
A single line and the airport of the Ligurian capital will lose its
of the Mediterranean Service 1 (MD1) line that currently
connects Genoa and the Spanish ports of Barcelona and Valencia with the
China and Korea through stopovers in Damietta, Jeddah and Singapore.
In the new configuration of THE Alliance's network, which
will come into force from next April 1 and which we report
hereafter, the ports of Genoa and La Spezia will continue to be
included in the Mediterranean Service 2 (MD2) connecting the
Mediterranean, where it also touches the ports of Marseille Fos, Barcelona
and Piraeus, with China and Korea via the port hub of
Singapore.
Asia - Northern Europe:FP1: Tokyo, Shimizu, Kobe, Nagoya, Tokyo, Singapore, (Suez),
Damietta, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Le Havre, (Suez), Singapore, Kobe,
Nagoya, Tokyo, To TPWCFE2: Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, South China, Singapore, (Suez),
Tanger Med, Southampton, Le Havre, Wilhelmshaven, Rotterdam,
Algeciras, (Suez), Jeddah, Singapore, BusanFE3: Ningbo, Xiamen, Kaohsiung, South China, Cai Mep,
Singapore, (Suez), Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Southampton, (Suez),
Singapore, South China, Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, NingboFE4: Xingang, Qingdao, Busan, Shanghai, South China, Colombo,
(Suez), Algeciras, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, London Gateway,
Tanger Med, (Suez), Singapore, XingangFE5: Temporarily suspended
Asia Mediterranean:MD1: Qingdao, Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, South China, Singapore,
Jeddah, (Suez), Damietta, Barcelona, Valencia, Algeciras, Damietta,
(Suez), Jeddah, Singapore, Hong Kong, QingdaoMD2: Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, South China,
Singapore, (Suez), Piraeus, Genoa, La Spezia, Marseille Fos, Genoa,
Piraeus, (Suez), Singapore, Hong Kong, BusanMD3: Busan, Ningbo, Shanghai, South China, Singapore, Jeddah,
(Suez), Ashdod, Istanbul, Izmit, Aliaga, Mersin, Ashdod, (Suez),
Jeddah, Singapore, Kaohsiung, Busan
Transpacific, West Coast:FP1: Singapore, Kobe, Nagoya, Tokyo, Los Angeles/Long Beach,
Oakland, Tokyo, Shimizu, Kobe, Nagoya, Tokyo, Singapore, DamiettaPS3: Nhava Sheva, Pipavav, Colombo, Port Kelang, Singapore, Cai Mep,
Haiphong, Southern China, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Tokyo,
Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, South China, Singapore, Port Kelang,
Nhava ShevaPS4; Xiamen, Southern China, Kaohsiung, Keelung, Los Angeles/Long
Beach, Oakland, Keelung, Kaohsiung, XiamenPS5: SuspendedPS6: Qingdao, Ningbo, Shanghai, Los Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland,
Kobe, QingdaoPS7: Singapore, Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, South China, Busan, Los
Angeles/Long Beach, Oakland, Hong Kong, SingaporePN1: Xiamen, Kaohsiung, Ningbo, Nagoya, Tokyo, Tacoma, Vancouver,
Tokyo, Kobe, Nagoya, XiamenPN2: Singapore, Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, South China, Tacoma,
Vancouver, Tokyo, Kobe, SingaporePN3: Hong Kong, Haiphong, South China, Shanghai, Busan,
Vancouver, Tacoma, Busan, Kaohsiung, Hong KongPN4: Qingdao, Ningbo, Shanghai, Pusan, Prince Rupert, Tacoma,
Vancouver, Busan, Kwangyang, Qingdao
Transpacific, East Coast (via Panama and Suez):EC1: Kaohsiung, South China, Shanghai, Ningbo, Busan, (Panama),
Manzanillo, New York, Norfolk, Charleston, Savannah, Manzanillo,
(Panama), Rodman, KaohsiungEC2: Qingdao, Ningbo, Shanghai, Pusan, Manzanillo, (Panama),
Cartagena, Savannah, Charleston, Wilmington, Norfolk, Cartagena,
(Panama), Busan, QingdaoEC4: Kaohsiung, Xiamen, South China, Cai Mep, Singapore,
(Suez), Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, New York, (Suez), Singapore,
KaohsiungEC5: Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, Singapore, Colombo, (Suez), Halifax, New
York, Savannah, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Halifax, (Suez), Jebel Ali,
Singapore, Laem ChabangEC6: Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, South China, Ningbo, Shanghai,
Busan, (Panama), Houston, Mobile, (Panama), Rodman, Kaohsiung
Asia Middle East/Red Sea:AG2: Shanghai, Ningbo, Xiamen, South China, Port Kelang, Jebel
Ali, Hamad, um Qasr, Hamad, Jebel Ali, Singapore, ShanghaiAG3: Qingdao, Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, South China,
Singapore, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Jubail, Hamad, Abu Dhabi, Jebel Ali,
Sohar, Port Kelang, Singapore, Hong Kong, QingdaoAR1: Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, South China, Singapore, Jeddah,
Aqaba, Sokhna, Jeddah, Singapore, Busan
Transatlantic:AL2: Southampton, Le Havre, Rotterdam, Hamburg, New York,
Philadelphia, Norfolk, SouthamptonAL3: Antwerp, Hamburg, London Gateway, Charleston, Savannah,
Norfolk, AntwerpAL4: Le Havre, London Gateway, Antwerp, Hamburg, Wilhelmshaven,
Veracruz, Altamira, Houston, Le HavreAL5: Southampton, Le Havre, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Halifax,
Port Everglades, Cartagena, (Panama), Rodman, Los Angeles/Long
Beach, Oakland, Rodman, (Panama), Cartagena, Caucedo, St. John,
Halifax, Southampton