Ok with prescriptions for the environmental impact assessment of the Darsena Europa project in Livorno

On Monday, the Impact Assessment Commission
Ministry of Environment and Energy Security
expressed a favourable opinion, subject to prescriptions, to the assessment of
environmental impact of the Darsena Europa, the project for the
Construction of the new platform for containers and traffic
ro-pax of the port of Livorno. The Port System Authority
of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, announcing the approval of the
Commission, specified that the transition has yet to be
formalised with the publication of the appropriate decree and the sending of the
to the competent structures of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport which is responsible for the latest evaluations.
"We don't know," the president said
of the AdSP and commissioner of the work, Luciano Guerrieri - the framework
prescriptive, we are waiting to receive it. It must be said, however, that
With the approval of the last few days, however, the project comes to an end
an important turning point, and thus aims at a single
direction: the start of the construction phase of a work awaited by
decades by all the economic operators that gravitate around
port'.
The Tuscan port authority recalled that in the first phase the
project involves the construction of public works:
built a 4.6-kilometre external breakwater consisting of the
new breakwater (North Dam) and the new Meloria Dam
(while the old one will be demolished).
Internal dams will also be built for 2.3 km, to delimit
the new reclaimed basins (100 hectares) that will be
to the existing ones (70 hectares) and already
subject to a consolidation project. The interventions of
dredging are aimed at the basing of new works,
the deepening of the seabed of the access channel and the
construction of internal docks and docks. Altogether
15.7 million cubic metres of sediment will be dredged,
will be excavated to bring the seabed to the entrance of the
access to the Darsena at -20 meters and at -17/-16 meters in the mirrors
(set up to reach -20). Excavated material
will be poured into the new reclaimed areas, which will be
become, in the second phase of the project, the future terminal
ro-ro.
During the completion of the public works,
the allocation procedures for the implementation and management of the
container terminal, which will have a quay of 1.2 kilometres and
all the necessary equipment to accommodate the ships of Ultima
generation.