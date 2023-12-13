The Confitarma assembly unanimously elected Mario Zanetti as its new president

Today, the assembly of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation
unanimously elected the director Mario Zanetti as the new
president for the four-year period 2024-2028 and his team composed of
by the vice-presidents Mariella Amoretti, Cesare d'Amico, Guido
Grimaldi and Lorenzo Matacena. The new board of directors of Confitarma
He will take office on 1 January 2024.
"I thank everyone for their trust," he said
Zanetti, whose nomination was voted unanimously
last month by the General Council of Confitarma. Zanetti has
specified that with the Vice Presidents and the entire structure
of the association "we will continue the path that has as its
to bring the voice of the national armament to the
all national and international forums, carrying out the
common interests without forgetting the specific ones'.
Mario Zanetti, 52, is CEO of
Costa Cruises from April 2023, after having held the role of
General Manager since March 2021.