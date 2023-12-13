The entry of Fondo Italiano d'Investimento into the capital of RINA has been finalised

Today, the entry of Fondo Italiano has been finalized
d'Investimento SGR in the company's shareholding structure
RINA certification and classification
(
of 4
August
and 31
October
2023). The transaction involves an injection of capital
up to €180 million in the form of equity and a
of the quotas that sees the Italian Naval Register maintain its
majority, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento and a pool of
co-investors led by it acquire a minority stake up to
33% and the company's management to stake in the capital with approximately
3.5%.
At the same time, the new Board of Directors took office
management of RINA, which appointed Carlo Luzzatto
Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Company
(
of 6
November 2023). Ugo Salerno remains in office as president
executive with responsibilities for communication and relations
Institutional. The Board of Directors of RINA S.p.A. is
now composed of Nazareno Cerni, Aldo Di Bernardo, Gianpaolo Di Dio,
Simonetta Di Pippo, Emanuele Grimaldi, Carlo Luzzatto, Roberto
Martinoli, Paolo Pierantoni and Ugo Salerno.