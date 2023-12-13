The signatory associations of the CCNL of port workers reach an agreement

Assoporti announced that in the meeting promoted by
by the association in which the presidents,
secretaries and directors of all employers' associations (Assoporti,
Assiterminal, Assologistica, Fise Uniport and Ancip) engaged in the
Negotiation of the renewal of the national collective bargaining agreement
of port workers expiring at the end of the year has been
a full agreement has been renewed in order to reach a rapid agreement, within the limits of the
possible, to the signing of the CCNL, in the general interest of the
Compartment.
The Association of Italian Ports has specified that during the
of the meeting was unequivocally clarified the
question of the "intermittent work" he had raised
In recent days, there have been concerns as it is not a matter of
renewal of the CCNL and that, in this regard, the
absolute necessity to solve specific problems in the
port of Gioia Tauro, one of the most important ports for the
transhipment of the whole Mediterranean, without any intention
to intervene on an efficient and proven regulatory system.
Assoporti has specified that all the critical issues connected to it are
Back in the meeting of the Presidents who decided
unanimously to support the search for a solution to the problem,
together with the social partners and national policy, as already
is happening in the case of the ETS, which has been reaffirmed as a questionable tax
European.
In addition, Assoporti pointed out that, of course, during the
of the meeting the entire strategic line was confirmed
on which the Presidents unanimously agreed on the
the desire to find, together with the social partners, a
intelligent and responsible balance between the needs of the
and the improvement of the conditions of women and workers.
workers, also in view of the particular moment in which the
economic situation that we are experiencing.