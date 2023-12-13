Today another ship was attacked in the Red Sea while
was sailing off the coast of Hodeidah, Yemen. He made it known
the British company Ambrey, a company operating in the
Safety at the service of the maritime sector and industry
offshore, attributing the assault to Houthi militiamen who have
Initially attacked the tanker using a boat
from which shots were fired at which he
A private security team on board the ship responded.
Subsequently, the military naval force in the hands of the Houthis
they would radio-ask the tanker to head to Hodeidah,
threatening a new attack if the request was not
Respected.
Ambrey specified that the ship later reported
an explosion occurred 200 meters from her stern, receiving the
advice from the US Navy to turn off the AIS transmitter and
move away from Yemeni territorial waters as far as possible
velocity. The British agency said that the Navy
U.S. has announced that it has naval units close to the
tanker, towards which, in the meantime, they had been launched
Two missiles that would not have caused any damage.
The targeted ship would be the product tanker Ardmore
Encounter that is reported in that area of the Red Sea. The
The ship is part of the fleet of the Irish company Ardmore Shipping, a
listed on the New York Stock Exchange, which since last year has seen among the
shareholders EPS Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary
Quantum Pacifici Shipping, which is owned by the Israeli shipowner
Idan Ofer.
The incident was confirmed by the United Kingdom
Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) of the Royal Navy, according to which a
merchant ship was approached up to half a mile of
distance from a small boat with three armed people on board,
with which the security team on board the ship has engaged
A firefight that forced the assailants to
get away. The UKMTO also confirmed that an explosion was
was then recorded about 200 meters from the ship, an incident that did not
caused damage.