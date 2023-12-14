Container traffic continues to pick up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach

In November 2023, the recovery continued and became more pronounced
of container traffic handled from the ports of Los Angeles and
Long Beach. Last month, traffic at the first airport was
It was equal to 763 thousand TEUs, with an increase of +19.4% compared to November
2022, of which 385 thousand full TEUs landed (+25.3%), 112 thousand full TEUs
embarked (+24.0%) and 267 thousand empty TEUs (+10.1%). In Long Beach, the
traffic amounted to 731 thousand TEUs (+24.2%), including 355 thousand TEUs
full at embarkation (+37.0%), 109 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (-13.0%) and
267 thousand empty TEUs (+30.6%).
In the first eleven months of that area, the Port of Los Angeles
handled a total of 7.89 million TEUs, with a decrease in
-14.1% over the same period of 2022, while in Long Beach
Traffic amounted to 7.31 million TEUs (-14.9%).