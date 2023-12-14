testata inforMARE
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
PORTS
Container traffic continues to pick up at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
Last month recorded increases of +19.4% and +24.2% respectively
Los Angeles/Long Beach
December 14, 2023
In November 2023, the recovery continued and became more pronounced of container traffic handled from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Last month, traffic at the first airport was It was equal to 763 thousand TEUs, with an increase of +19.4% compared to November 2022, of which 385 thousand full TEUs landed (+25.3%), 112 thousand full TEUs embarked (+24.0%) and 267 thousand empty TEUs (+10.1%). In Long Beach, the traffic amounted to 731 thousand TEUs (+24.2%), including 355 thousand TEUs full at embarkation (+37.0%), 109 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (-13.0%) and 267 thousand empty TEUs (+30.6%).

In the first eleven months of that area, the Port of Los Angeles handled a total of 7.89 million TEUs, with a decrease in -14.1% over the same period of 2022, while in Long Beach Traffic amounted to 7.31 million TEUs (-14.9%).
PORTS
In November, freight traffic in Russian ports fell by -15% percent.
St. Petersburg
In the first eleven months of 2023, a growth of 5.7%
The first European international customs rail corridor between Trieste and Villach has been activated.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The first European international customs rail corridor between Trieste and Villach has been activated.
Trieste / Fürnitz
The aim is to speed up the entry into the EU of goods from all over the world and to forward them on rail
PORTS
Today signing of the act on the way to the expansion work of the Rwere della Spezia terminal
The Spezia
In November, containerized traffic resumed
In 2022 passenger traffic grew in the ports of all the main maritime states of the EU except in Italy
PORTS
In 2022 passenger traffic grew in the ports of all the main maritime states of the EU except in Italy
Kirchberg
The -7.0% percent decline in national airports was caused by a -10.2% percent reduction in regular service passengers.
ACCIDENTS
Another ship has been attacked in the Red Sea
Rotherwas / Portsmouth
Two missiles were fired at a tanker, then hit by two missiles that did not cause any damage.
PORTS
Ok with requirements to the environmental impact assessment of the Darsena Europa project of Livorno
Livorno
Warriors : important round of boa
JOBS
The signatory associations of the Ccnl of port workers find the agreement
Rome
Associates, unambiguously clarified the issue of "intermittent work"
SHIPPING
The next network of the services of THE Alliance will continue to climb in Italy the ports of Genoa and La Spezia
Hamburg / Seul/Singapore / Keelung
The port of the Ligurian capital will lose a line
SHIPPING
Decarbonizing maritime transport will be challenging and very, very expensive
Geneva
Grynspan (UNCTAD) : necessary investment and global rules
PORTS
At the end of the Opa on HHLA the MSC group and the city-state of Hamburg hold 92.3% of the terminalist society
Hamburg
Acquired an additional 7.3 million shares
Further growth of the degree of connection of Italy to the world's containerized maritime services network
PORTS
Further growth of the degree of connection of Italy to the world's containerized maritime services network
Geneva
The national port scans with the best links are Genoa, Gioia Tauro, La Spezia and Salerno
SHIPPING
In October, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal increased by 10.0% percent.
The Cairo
In the first ten months of 2023, the growth of ship transits was 13.1% percent.
LEGISLATION
Assshipowners last week ahead in Brussels in defence of shipping and port traffic
Brussels
Among the topics addressed, the CII indicator and the impact of the EU ETS on ports and Autostrade of the Sea
UNCTAD, in the fourth quarter of 2023 slight growth in world trade in goods
TRADE
UNCTAD, in the fourth quarter of 2023 slight growth in world trade in goods
Geneva
Expected instead a decline in the value of trade in services
ACCIDENTS
Drones continue to threaten navigation in the Red Sea
Paris
Foiled attack on French frigate "Languedoc"
YACHTING
Sanlorenzo has signed a binding agreement to buy 95% percent of Simpson Marine
Ameglia
The Hong Kong firm operates in the sale and services in the yachting sector in the APAC region
PORTS
The ETF relaunches the alarm for the potential negative effects of EU ETS on European ports
In the third record quarter of the traffic of the cruises in the port of Civitavecchia. Decline in goods
PORTS
In the third record quarter of the traffic of the cruises in the port of Civitavecchia. Decline in goods
Cyvitavecchia
In the first nine months of 2023, the loads amounted to 7.1 million tonnes (-7.9%)
SHIPPING
IMO resolution to stop the activity of shadow fleets used to circumvent sanctions
London
Exhortation to the approx states to scrupulously inspect ships carrying out ship-to-ship operations
SHIPYARDS
The EU Commission has updated the European list of ship recycling facilities
Brussels
Includes 45 yards, of which 26 are in the European Union
ACCIDENTS
A ONE container of the ONE in failure in the Suez Canal
Ismailia
Naval traffic has not been interrupted
PORTS
Hoekstra confirms the strategy to mitigate the impact of the ETS on EU ports, but specifies that monitoring will happen on an ongoing basis
LOGISTICS
MSC in talks to acquire French logistics company Clasquin
Lyon
After obtaining 42% percent of the capital, an offer will be made for the remaining share
Merger of the Greek Star Bulk Carriers and the US Eagle Bulk Shipping
SHIPPING
Merger of the Greek Star Bulk Carriers and the US Eagle Bulk Shipping
Athens / Stamford
Put together a fleet of 169 property renovates
PORTS
Parties the dredging work in the port of Trapani
Drills
Committed 67.5 million euros of the PNRR
LOGISTICS
Rhenus has obtained certification for the distribution of pharmaceutical products in Italy
Lauzac
Initially applicable to air transport services, it will shortly be extended to sea transport and then to rail transport
PORTS
It continues the resumption of container traffic in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
Los Angeles / Long Beach
Last month recorded increases of 19.4% percent and 24.2% percent, respectively.
PORTS
The DPSS of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic presented at the National Coordination Conference
Ancona
Last pass before formal approval by the Mit
COMPANIES
Finalized the entry of the Italian Fund of Investment in the capital of RINA
Rome
The new CDA has appointed Carlo Luzzatto Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
ASSOCIATIONS
The assembly of the Confitweapon unanimously elected Mario Zanetti as the new president.
Rome
Office for the period of 2024-2028 together with Vice Presidents Amoretti, d' Amico, Grimaldi and Matacena
INDUSTRY
CVS Ferrari relies on the distribution in Italy of its products and services to CLS
Rueleto of Cadeo
Agreement with the company of the Tesya Group
PORTS
Africa Global Logistics has signed the contract for the management of Lobito's multipurpose terminal
ACCIDENTS
The tanker Strinda hit by an anti-ship missile in the Red Sea
Tampa
Fire on board
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Circle subscribes to an agreement for the acquisition of 20% of the startup capital Accusay
Milan
The share cost 154mila euro
MEETINGS
On Thursday, the event "The logistics at the service of businesses and the country" will be held in Rome.
Rome
Last of the three stages of the initiative promoted by the Polo Logistics of FS and Uniontransport
SHIPYARDS
In Monfalcone the construction of the cruise ship began Star Princess
Trieste
It will be delivered to Princess Cruises in 2025
SHIPYARDS
Vard will build a hybrid posacavi ship for Japan's Toyo Construction
Trieste
The shipyards of the Fincantieri group will deliver it in the second quarter of 2026.
PORTS
In Wilhelmshaven announced a markup of 4% of port fees
Wilhelmshaven / Hamburg
Hapag-Lloyd includes the German port in the AL4 service between North Europe and Gulf USA
SHIPPING
In November, the sharp decline in Evergreen's revenue, Yang Ming and WHL, continued.
Taipei
Recorded decreases of -37.1%, -44.3% and -33.6% respectively
SHIPYARDS
Genovese T. Mariotti will build an ultra-luxury cruise ship for the Aman at Sea brand
Genoa
It will be delivered in 2027
PORTS
Okay to the award of railway maneuvers in the port of Genoa to the Rti Fuorimuro Shunting & Rail
Genoa
SHIPPING
Two ships of the Messina carry the caravan of means for the Dakar Rally
Genoa
The 845 means will be landed on December 14 in the Saudi port of Yanbu
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Activate the telematics platform to access the Sea Modal Shift
Rome
Today at 15 a presentation webinar
SHIPYARDS
Viking orders Neptun Werft the construction of ten river cruise ships
Rostock / Los Angeles
They will be delivered by 2026
PORTS
Meeting in Gioia Tauro ahead of the establishment of the Agency for Port Work
Joy Tauro
It will have to take over the Gioia Tauro Port Agency, whose deadline is set at the end of January.
LOGISTICS
Italy is out of China's Belt and Road Initiative
Genoa
Merlo (Federlogistics) : good for ports and logistics, but also for our shipbuilding industry
PORTS
At Logiport (Grimaldi) the management of the new Darsena ferry Civitavecchia
Cyvitavecchia
Above the offer of the Livorno Terminal Marittimo
PORTS
On Thursday, the event "The logistics at the service of businesses and the country" will be held in Rome.
Rome
MEETINGS
Conference on changes in port logistics
Ravenna
It will be held in the first December in Ravenna
PORTS
Uniport presents its strategy to make ports the engine of growth
Rome
Legora de Feo : our sector needs today a systemic view of port policies
PORTS
PSA Italy is set to close 2023 with a traffic of more than two million containers
Genoa
The volumes in Venice are growing. In Genoa, there is an increase in activity at Sech and a decline in Pra.
ASSOCIATIONS
Nicolò Iguera is the new president of YoungShip Italy
Rome
Renewed the Governing Council for the biennium 2023-25
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
TX Logistik finalized the acquisition of Exploris Deutschland Holding
Rome
Established the second operator of iron freight transport in Germany
PORTS
SIOT-TAL will invest 44.4 million euros in upgrading of Trieste's Terminale Marino
Trieste
Work entrusted to the Fincantieri Infrastructure Works Maritime Works
PORTS
Agostinelli, well the search for Salvini of broader convergences on the proposal for the ETS moratorium
Joy Tauro
The President of the AdSP reiterated the risks to the port of Gioia Tauro
PORTS
European Council of Transport, not addressing the theme of the risk of loss of competitiveness of transhipment ports caused by EU ETS
Brussels
No response to the concerns expressed by Cyprus, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Malta and Portugal
PORTS
ACGM confirms no to the constitution of an agency for the provision of temporary port work in Taranto
Rome
Following the march back of the AdSP, antitrust will not propose an appeal to the TAR
