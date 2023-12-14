Rhenus has obtained the certification for the distribution of pharmaceutical products in Italy

The German logistics group Rhenus has been awarded the Best
Distribution Practice (GDP) for its Air & Ocean division in
Italy, certification of the correct practice of
distribution of medicines. The certification, which includes both the
air and road transport, warehousing and
customs clearance of healthcare and pharmaceutical products both at the national level
national and international services, is applicable to the
air freight provided by all Rhenus Air & subsidiaries
Ocean in Italy.
"Obtaining the GDP certification – he
Andrea Battaglia, Head of Life Sciences &
Rhenus Air & Ocean Healthcare Italy - allows us to
expand our logistics portfolio to meet the needs of the
the Life Sciences & Healthcare sector, positioning ourselves
as a reliable and experienced partner, characterized by a
highly specialized and certified."
"Our commitment to providing high-quality logistics solutions
high standards and to maintain high standards in the field of
international distribution – added Stephan Duelk,
Head of Life Sciences & Healthcare at Rhenus Air &
Ocean - will culminate in the extension of GDP certification to the
maritime transport in Italy in the first quarter of 2024, with the
prospect of incorporating transport at a later date,
railways'.