In 2022, passenger traffic grew in ports in all major EU maritime states except Italy

After the -45.0% decline in 2020 caused by the impact on the
sector of the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and after the
recovery of +16.4% recorded the following year with the easing of
of the restrictions adopted to contain the health crisis
worldwide, in 2022 the increase in passenger traffic in ports
of the European Union has been more substantial, being
An increase of +30.1% compared to the previous year was marked.
A positive development that has been such in all the main
EU maritime states with the exception of Italy, where the increase in
of cruise traffic was not enough to compensate for the
the decline in passenger traffic on maritime services
Regular.
Eurostat announced today that in 2022 the total traffic
of passengers was 348.6 million people compared to
267.9 million in the previous year. The only traffic handled by the
regular services were 338.7 million passengers
(+27.8%), while that of cruises was 9.9 million
of passengers (+256.4%).
Last year, passenger traffic in all major
EU cruise nations posted double-digit increases
percentages, while in Italy, whose ports have handled
53.8 million passengers, a
decrease of -7.0% on 2021, with 51.1 million passengers of the
regular services, which recorded a decrease of -10.2%, while
2.7 million cruise passengers recorded a growth of +178.0%.
Last year Messina was still the most
The European Union's busiest airport with 9.2 million passengers
handled (+10.9%).