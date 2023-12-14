The first European international customs rail corridor between Trieste and Villach has been activated.

In recent days, the first and only
International Customs Rail Corridor in Europe with the
190 km journey of a train from the port of Trieste and
arrived at the Logistik Center Austria Süd (LCA-Süd)
in Villach/Fürnitz, Carinthia. The convoy, loaded at the
Trieste Marine Terminal with destination Villach, consisted of 17
wagons and carried 19 containers. Traction in Italy
was carried out by Rail Cargo Carrier Italy and in
Austrian territory by Rail Cargo Austria.
The International Customs Rail Corridor has been
made possible by the signing of a protocol signed a year ago in
Vienna, which also has among its signatories the customs agency
Italian and Austrian countries. The aim of the corridor is to
speed up the entry into the European Union of goods from
from all over the world and to transfer an increasing number of
of containers unloading at the port of Trieste with
destination Austria and potentially to other Central countries
Europe.
Through the corridor, the customs procedures of the goods in
arrival at Molo VII in Trieste and forward to the Logistk Center in
Fürnitz are carried out directly at the Customs
of Villach, carrying out in Trieste only the control of the
on the safety of goods.
"This operation," the president pointed out
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Orientale, Zeno D'Agostino - represents a great success because
It is a vision born on a public level that is beginning to
find a good demand in the market, thanks also to the
cooperation between the customs of the two countries and all partners
involved in the operation'.
Emphasizing that the most important result of this
synergistic project is respect for the environment and the reduction of
of the negative impact of heavy goods traffic, Julia
Feinig-Freunschlag, project manager for LCA and ÖBB and
Director General of LCA-Süd, specified that, however,
"Currently, the route is dominated by transport on
and the goal is to change this situation
unfavourable. For this reason, together with our partners, the
Austrian and Italian customs authorities, the
Carinthia, ÖBB, the owners of the bonded warehouses from both
the sides, RCA Rail Cargo Austria and Adriafer - explained
Feinig-Freunschlag - we have been working to create an offer of
competitive transportation. Our joint project will have
Above all, it has a positive impact on environmental protection."