Dredging work has started in the port of Trapani

Dredging works have started in the port of Trapani to
improve safety conditions during access and mooring
of ships, intervention involving the entrance and the entire
entrance to the docking areas for ferries, passengers and freight, and the
central-eastern area, starting from the Ronciglio pier, the Sanità pier,
to the beginning of the hydrofoil terminal. The seabed will be brought to
a depth of -11 meters in the outport and -10 meters
at the docks. The work was awarded, for a
amount of €67.5 million of the PNRR, from an RTI composed of RCMs
Construction, Società Italiana Dragaggi (SIDRA) and
Tecnobuilding. The estimated time for the execution of the works is
600 days.