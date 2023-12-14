Merger of Greece's Star Bulk Carriers and US-based Eagle Bulk Shipping

Greece's Star Bulk Carriers and the U.S.-based Eagle Bulk
Shipping, both listed on the New York Stock Exchange, have signed a
Final agreement for the all-stock merger of the two companies
form a company with a fleet of 169 bulk carriers of
property. Under the agreement, Eagle's shareholders will
receive 2.6211 shares of Star Bulk common stock for each share
of the Eagle in their possession, for a consideration of 52.60
dollars per share. At the closing of the transaction, shareholders
of Star Bulk and Eagle will hold approximately 71% and
29% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., an Athens-based company
and offices in Stamfort, Connecticut, Singapore, Copenhagen, and
Limassol.