Attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea are multiplying

In the Red Sea, particularly in the area near the strait
of Bab el Mandeb, attacks are intensifying considerably
against ships in transit by the Houthi rebels led by the
mainly through the use of drones and missiles launched from the
coasts of Yemen. Yesterday their spokesman Yahya Saree announced
whereas the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out an operation against
the container ship Maersk Gibraltar
bound for Israel
was effectively targeted by a drone launched after
that the ship's crew had refused to respond to the
communications of the Yemeni Armed Forces. The attack was
confirmed by the U.S. Central Command (Centcom), according to which
The accident did not result in any damage or injuries. In
A statement to the "Reuters" agency, a spokesman
Maersk, the Danish shipping company that operates Maersk
Gibraltar
, specified that the container holder, attached in the
near the Bab el Mandeb Strait, it was not hit.
In the last few hours, among the various incidents and alarms
followed by the report, it was reported that another ship was
She was hit by a projectile also fired from the Yemeni area
controlled by Houthi militiamen. The ship under attack would be the
container ship Al Jasrah, a ship with a capacity of
15,000 TEUs that are part of the fleet of the German Hapag-Lloyd.
According to the British security agency Ambrey, the ship would be
was hit by the missile that would have caused damage and a fire in
edge.