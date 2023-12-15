MSC Group's TiL acquires 49% of the container terminal at the Indian port of Ennore

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)
will acquire 49% of the share capital of Adani Ennore
Container Terminal (AECT), the company that manages the
container terminal in the Indian port of Ennore/Kamarajar
(Chennai). The stake will be sold to Mundi Limited, a subsidiary
Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), a terminal operator
of the MSC Group, from India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Limited (APSEZ), currently the sole owner of AECT.
The agreement for the sale was signed yesterday and is expected to
whereas the transaction, worth Rs 2.47 billion (Rs 30 million
of dollars), will be completed over the next few years.
three to four months.
The AECT terminal has a quay of 400 linear meters and a
Annual containerized traffic capacity of 800 thousand
teu. In the last fiscal year, the terminal handled a lot of traffic
equal to 550 thousand TEUs and in the first eight months of the current fiscal year,
Started in April, traffic was 450,000 TEUs.
TiL is already a partner of APSEZ in Adani
International Container Terminal (AICTPL), the 50:50 joint venture
established in 2013 for the management of the container terminal 3 of the
Indian port of Mundra
(
of 3
July 2013). "APSEZ - underlined the administrator
delegate of the Indian group, Karan Adani - enjoys a strong
partnership with TiL and MSC built on mutual trust and
transparency. With this second joint venture we are now
further deepening this partnership strategy in one of the
Fastest Growing Container Terminal Markets in the
South. Our goal is to respond to the Ennore
Container Terminal: the success of the AICTPL terminal and to meet the needs of the
the business needs of the South Indian market. This
strengthening our partnership with the largest
the world's shipping company reflects the solid vision of
APSEZ to accelerate growth in the sector through a
transparent trade policy'.
TiL's Chief Executive Officer, Ammar Kanaan, highlighted
whereas the MSC Group company is pleased to strengthen its
partnership with APSEZ, which is - he recalled "the most
India's largest private port operator. This association -
He added - will allow us to further improve the
TiL's presence in one of the world's fastest-growing economies
growth and to strengthen our offer to customers in the
Indian subcontinent'.