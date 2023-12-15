The new headquarters of the pilots of the port of Marina di Carrara has been inaugurated

Today in the port of Marina di Carrara the
New headquarters of the port pilots, a prefabricated building
at the south end of the current quay Services in the port
Levante Merchant Ship, which replaced the old and now
inadequate location, long since demolished. The construction of the
new space, worth €160,000 to be paid by the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, have provided for the
Construction of the foundation consisting of a concrete slab
35 centimeters thick placed in the area currently
used as a car park and on which the
Prefabricated structure on two floors. The Ground Floor
It covers a gross area of 45 square meters.
On the occasion of the inauguration, the president of the Port Authority, Mario
Sommariva, highlighted the role of the port pilots who,
underlined, "they carry out a very delicate and highly important job.
importance in order to ensure the safety of navigation in the
port of Marina di Carrara. A job - he added - that they fulfill
in silence, but which for 365 days a year guarantees continuity
of the vital functions of the airport'. Sommariva has
He also focused on the Carrara Port Master Plan: «We are
- he recalled -in the strategic environmental assessment phase. Me
I hope that all those involved, who are called upon to express their
opinions are convinced of the soundness of the plan. We are
determined to close out this game, probably already in the
first half of 2024. In the meantime, we are working to
improvements, such as the headquarters inaugurated today, which provides a
first glimpse of the redeveloped service quay».