RIVER TRANSPORT
The Province of Mantua has given the green light to the container terminal project at the river port of Valdaro
At the moment, the planned expenditure of €20.7 million is not financially covered
Mantova
December 15, 2023
By decree of the President of the Province of Mantua, The technical feasibility project has been approved and for the construction of port infrastructures related to the to the container terminal and logistics infrastructure at the port Valdaro (Mantua) in implementation of the activities envisaged in the EU project "Manua East Lombardy inland Port Development: Cross Corridors Link". The project includes a total expenditure of €20.7 million and at the moment there is no provided for in the planning instruments of the provincial authority and has no financial backing and, therefore, the approval of the technical feasibility is preliminary to the Application of the project for co-financing by funds European.

The port of Mantua is included in the waterway system of the Northern Italy and is located at the intersection and junction of the trans-European corridors crossing the Italian territory, in particular the Mediterranean corridor, the Scandinavian-Mediterranean and the Baltic-Adriatic corridor for which It also connects to the South-East Europe Motorway of the Sea and is listed as an international port.

The Province of Mantua, having taken note of the disbursement of the European contribution to the project called "Mantua" East Lombardy Inland Port Development", has committed itself to to carry out the activities envisaged in the project with co-financing of the quota of 509 thousand euros. The institution must develop various activities, including services technical feasibility project and economic, final and executive design, coordination safety during the design phase for the construction of port infrastructure related to the container terminal, and logistics infrastructure (lot 3) in Valdaro.
ACCIDENTS
The container carriers MSC Alanya and MSC Palatium III targets from missiles near Bab el Mandeb
Sana'a
Attack claimed by Houthi militiamen
T&E, the Italian government's strategy for the decarbonisation of transport is wrong
TRANSPORTATION
T&E, the Italian government's strategy for the decarbonisation of transport is wrong
Brussels
"The Italian climate plan is full of inconsistencies," he said.
PORTS
MSC Group's TiL acquires 49% of container terminal of Indian port of Ennore
Ahmedabad
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will retain 51% percent of the capital
ACCIDENTS
Attacks on ships transiting in the Red Sea are multiplying
Tampa / Rotherwas
Missiles against the container ships "Maersk Gibraltar" from Maersk and "Al Jasrah" of the Hapag-Lloyd
PORTS
In November, freight traffic in Russian ports fell by -15% percent.
St. Petersburg
In the first eleven months of 2023, a growth of 5.7%
The first European international customs rail corridor between Trieste and Villach has been activated.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The first European international customs rail corridor between Trieste and Villach has been activated.
Trieste / Fürnitz
The aim is to speed up the entry into the EU of goods from all over the world and to forward them on rail
PORTS
Today signing of the act on the way to the expansion work of the Rwere della Spezia terminal
The Spezia
In November, containerized traffic resumed
In 2022 passenger traffic grew in the ports of all the main maritime states of the EU except in Italy
PORTS
In 2022 passenger traffic grew in the ports of all the main maritime states of the EU except in Italy
Kirchberg
The -7.0% percent decline in national airports was caused by a -10.2% percent reduction in regular service passengers.
ACCIDENTS
Another ship has been attacked in the Red Sea
Rotherwas / Portsmouth
Two missiles were fired at a tanker, then hit by two missiles that did not cause any damage.
PORTS
Ok with requirements to the environmental impact assessment of the Darsena Europa project of Livorno
Livorno
Warriors : important round of boa
JOBS
The signatory associations of the Ccnl of port workers find the agreement
SHIPPING
The next network of the services of THE Alliance will continue to climb in Italy the ports of Genoa and La Spezia
Hamburg / Seul/Singapore / Keelung
The port of the Ligurian capital will lose a line
SHIPPING
Decarbonizing maritime transport will be challenging and very, very expensive
Geneva
Grynspan (UNCTAD) : necessary investment and global rules
PORTS
At the end of the Opa on HHLA the MSC group and the city-state of Hamburg hold 92.3% of the terminalist society
Hamburg
Acquired an additional 7.3 million shares
Further growth of the degree of connection of Italy to the world's containerized maritime services network
PORTS
Further growth of the degree of connection of Italy to the world's containerized maritime services network
Geneva
The national port scans with the best links are Genoa, Gioia Tauro, La Spezia and Salerno
SHIPPING
In October, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal increased by 10.0% percent.
The Cairo
In the first ten months of 2023, the growth of ship transits was 13.1% percent.
LEGISLATION
Assshipowners last week ahead in Brussels in defence of shipping and port traffic
Brussels
Among the topics addressed, the CII indicator and the impact of the EU ETS on ports and Autostrade of the Sea
UNCTAD, in the fourth quarter of 2023 slight growth in world trade in goods
TRADE
UNCTAD, in the fourth quarter of 2023 slight growth in world trade in goods
Geneva
Expected instead a decline in the value of trade in services
ACCIDENTS
Drones continue to threaten navigation in the Red Sea
Paris
Foiled attack on French frigate "Languedoc"
YACHTING
Sanlorenzo has signed a binding agreement to buy 95% percent of Simpson Marine
Ameglia
The Hong Kong firm operates in the sale and services in the yachting sector in the APAC region
PORTS
The ETF relaunches the alarm for the potential negative effects of EU ETS on European ports
Brussels
Expressed particular concern about the impact on ro-pax maritime traffic and on the Autostrade of the Sea
YACHTING
Signed in Genoa the act for the realization of the New Pole of the Nautica
Genoa
Expected new investment of more than 10 million euros
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Maritime agents, freight forwarders and Spezia customs officers highlight the importance of the Interport of S. Stefano Magra
The Spezia
RIVER TRANSPORT
Okay from the Province of Mantova to the terminal container project of the river port of Valdaro
Mantova
At the moment the planned expenditure of 20.7 million euros has no financial cover.
PORTS
The new headquarters of the pilots of the Marina port of Carrara have been inaugurated.
Marina di Carrara
Prefabrication placed at the south end of the current banchina Services
SHIPPING
Merger of the Greek Star Bulk Carriers and the US Eagle Bulk Shipping
Athens / Stamford
Put together a fleet of 169 property renovates
PORTS
Parties the dredging work in the port of Trapani
Drills
Committed 67.5 million euros of the PNRR
LOGISTICS
Rhenus has obtained certification for the distribution of pharmaceutical products in Italy
Lauzac
Initially applicable to air transport services, it will shortly be extended to sea transport and then to rail transport
PORTS
It continues the resumption of container traffic in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
Los Angeles / Long Beach
Last month recorded increases of 19.4% percent and 24.2% percent, respectively.
PORTS
The DPSS of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic presented at the National Coordination Conference
Ancona
Last pass before formal approval by the Mit
COMPANIES
Finalized the entry of the Italian Fund of Investment in the capital of RINA
Rome
The new CDA has appointed Carlo Luzzatto Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
ASSOCIATIONS
The assembly of the Confitweapon unanimously elected Mario Zanetti as the new president.
Rome
Office for the period of 2024-2028 together with Vice Presidents Amoretti, d' Amico, Grimaldi and Matacena
INDUSTRY
CVS Ferrari relies on the distribution in Italy of its products and services to CLS
Rueleto of Cadeo
Agreement with the company of the Tesya Group
PORTS
Africa Global Logistics has signed the contract for the management of Lobito's multipurpose terminal
ACCIDENTS
The tanker Strinda hit by an anti-ship missile in the Red Sea
Tampa
Fire on board
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Circle subscribes to an agreement for the acquisition of 20% of the startup capital Accusay
Milan
The share cost 154mila euro
MEETINGS
On Thursday, the event "The logistics at the service of businesses and the country" will be held in Rome.
Rome
Last of the three stages of the initiative promoted by the Polo Logistics of FS and Uniontransport
SHIPYARDS
In Monfalcone the construction of the cruise ship began Star Princess
Trieste
It will be delivered to Princess Cruises in 2025
SHIPYARDS
Vard will build a hybrid posacavi ship for Japan's Toyo Construction
Trieste
The shipyards of the Fincantieri group will deliver it in the second quarter of 2026.
PORTS
In Wilhelmshaven announced a markup of 4% of port fees
Wilhelmshaven / Hamburg
Hapag-Lloyd includes the German port in the AL4 service between North Europe and Gulf USA
SHIPPING
In November, the sharp decline in Evergreen's revenue, Yang Ming and WHL, continued.
Taipei
Recorded decreases of -37.1%, -44.3% and -33.6% respectively
SHIPYARDS
Genovese T. Mariotti will build an ultra-luxury cruise ship for the Aman at Sea brand
Genoa
It will be delivered in 2027
PORTS
Okay to the award of railway maneuvers in the port of Genoa to the Rti Fuorimuro Shunting & Rail
Genoa
SHIPPING
Two ships of the Messina carry the caravan of means for the Dakar Rally
Genoa
The 845 means will be landed on December 14 in the Saudi port of Yanbu
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Activate the telematics platform to access the Sea Modal Shift
Rome
Today at 15 a presentation webinar
SHIPYARDS
Viking orders Neptun Werft the construction of ten river cruise ships
Rostock / Los Angeles
They will be delivered by 2026
PORTS
Meeting in Gioia Tauro ahead of the establishment of the Agency for Port Work
Joy Tauro
It will have to take over the Gioia Tauro Port Agency, whose deadline is set at the end of January.
LOGISTICS
Italy is out of China's Belt and Road Initiative
Genoa
Merlo (Federlogistics) : good for ports and logistics, but also for our shipbuilding industry
PORTS
At Logiport (Grimaldi) the management of the new Darsena ferry Civitavecchia
Cyvitavecchia
Above the offer of the Livorno Terminal Marittimo
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
PORTS
Uniport presents its strategy to make ports the engine of growth
Rome
Legora de Feo : our sector needs today a systemic view of port policies
PORTS
PSA Italy is set to close 2023 with a traffic of more than two million containers
Genoa
The volumes in Venice are growing. In Genoa, there is an increase in activity at Sech and a decline in Pra.
ASSOCIATIONS
Nicolò Iguera is the new president of YoungShip Italy
Rome
Renewed the Governing Council for the biennium 2023-25
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
TX Logistik finalized the acquisition of Exploris Deutschland Holding
Rome
Established the second operator of iron freight transport in Germany
PORTS
SIOT-TAL will invest 44.4 million euros in upgrading of Trieste's Terminale Marino
Trieste
Work entrusted to the Fincantieri Infrastructure Works Maritime Works
PORTS
Agostinelli, well the search for Salvini of broader convergences on the proposal for the ETS moratorium
Joy Tauro
The President of the AdSP reiterated the risks to the port of Gioia Tauro
