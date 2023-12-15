The Province of Mantua has given the green light to the container terminal project at the river port of Valdaro

By decree of the President of the Province of Mantua,
The technical feasibility project has been approved and
for the construction of port infrastructures related to the
to the container terminal and logistics infrastructure at the port
Valdaro (Mantua) in implementation of the activities
envisaged in the EU project "Manua East Lombardy inland
Port Development: Cross Corridors Link". The project includes
a total expenditure of €20.7 million and at the moment there is no
provided for in the planning instruments of the provincial authority and
has no financial backing and, therefore, the approval of the
technical feasibility is preliminary to the
Application of the project for co-financing by funds
European.
The port of Mantua is included in the waterway system of the
Northern Italy and is located at the intersection and junction of the
trans-European corridors crossing the Italian territory, in particular
the Mediterranean corridor, the
Scandinavian-Mediterranean and the Baltic-Adriatic corridor for which
It also connects to the South-East Europe Motorway of the Sea
and is listed as an international port.
The Province of Mantua, having taken note of the disbursement of the
European contribution to the project called "Mantua"
East Lombardy Inland Port Development", has committed itself to
to carry out the activities envisaged in the project with
co-financing of the quota of 509 thousand euros. The institution must
develop various activities, including services
technical feasibility project and
economic, final and executive design, coordination
safety during the design phase for the construction of
port infrastructure related to the container terminal, and
logistics infrastructure (lot 3) in Valdaro.