Shipping agents, freight forwarders and customs officers from La Spezia highlight the importance of the S. Stefano Magra Interport

The presidents of the La Spezia associations of shipping agents,
Giorgia Bucchioni, freight forwarders, Alessandro Laghezza, and
customs officers, Bruno Pisano, highlighted the importance of
of the Interporto di Santo Stefano Magra, relaunching the role of the
strategic of what turned out to be - they
underlined - one of the fundamental assets to make attractive
the port of La Spezia, of which the Interporto is an integral part,
thanks to the short distance from the port - only six kilometres by
motorway link - which makes the areas of Santo Stefano the
Long quay of the La Spezia port.
The importance of the Freight Village is also highlighted
In the light of the concern raised by the launch of the lifting of the
Authorisations for customs corridors inspected in terminals
St. Stephen's Day, which - recalled the presidents of the three
La Spezia associations - was carried out by the Customs of the
La Spezia bucks the trend with laudable innovative initiatives
throughout the national territory, and which obliged the
operators to challenge the procedure by means of an appeal to the General Court
Regional Administrative Board, which immediately granted the
suspension of the measure, at least temporarily foiling -
underlined Bucchioni, Laghezza and Pisano - the risk of
numerous redundancies.
In the development of the City of Logistics
in the Interporto of Santo Stefano Magra - observed the three
Presidents - Public-private collaboration must remain
one of the founding pillars of the "Spezia System" because
This is the only way to create new economies for the territory,
for the port of La Spezia and to maintain and increase the good
occupation. For this reason, they concluded, the
public-private collaboration of the La Spezia System, especially on
Santo Stefano Magra, essential to the integration of customs between
the port and its freight village, built in over ten years by
Customs Agency and private warehouses which, also here first,
Italy, have activated the inspection corridors, operational models of
efficiency from which all the procedures have been inspired
of goods by train and truck.