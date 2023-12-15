Container ships MSC Alanya and MSC Palatium III targeted by missiles near Bab el Mandeb

After the attacks of the past few hours on two container ships
Maersk Line and Hapag-Lloyd, two other container ships
MSC Alanya
and the MSC Palatium III
sailing in the
waters north and south of the Bab el Mandeb Strait respectively,
They were targeted by two cruise missiles. He made it known
Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Houthi militiamen, specifying that the two
ships were bound for Israel. The MSC Alanya
is part of the
of the MSC Group's fleet as well as the MSC Palatium III
which, however, is operated by Ignazio Messina & C.,
Genoese shipping company owned by MSC itself.