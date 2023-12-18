Europe's main containerised shipping carriers are suspending their trade in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal

Among the leading containerized shipping companies
the European Union have decided not to let their
ships in the Red Sea, and therefore in the Suez Canal, due to the
attacks with drones, missiles and boats with armed men on board
that have been conducted in the last few days against ships in
sail near the Bab el Mandeb Strait and launch
from the Yemeni coast controlled by Houthi militiamen. The decision
of European maritime carriers to avoid the area has been
hired after the container ship Maersk
Gibraltar
of Denmark's Maersk Line, the world's second-largest carrier
of the sector, was targeted but not hit, incident to
which was followed by the one that occurred to the container holder Al
Jasrah
of Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, who was
hit by a missile, an impact that - announced on Saturday the
Philippine Department of Migrant Workers - did not cause any injuries among
the 15 Filipino seafarers on board the ship. Probably the one
which has led European companies to break the deadlock and
abandon the shortest sea route between the Indian Ocean
and the Mediterranean were Friday's subsequent attacks
container ships MSC Alanya
and MSC Palatium III,
with
the first ship of the MSC group to be targeted but not hit, and with the
second, leased by MSC to the investee Ignazio Messina &
C., hit by a missile that started a small fire but
It did not cause any injuries among the crew members.
MSC, world leader in the container shipping industry,
was the first to formalize the decision not to
transit their ships through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal,
to customers, and announced that some of its services
were diverted to the Cape of Good Hope.
A similar decision was taken by the French CMA CGM
whereas, announcing that in recent days it has taken measures
to ensure the safety of ships and crews
employees in the region, announced that it had communicated to all the
container ships that would have to cross the Sea
Red to head to safe areas and disrupt their
travel until further notice.
With statements by Maersk spokespeople collected by agencies
international press releases, the Danish company has also made it known
that it had instructed all its ships that they should have
transit through the Bab el Mandeb Strait to suspend its
operations until further notice.
Meanwhile, in the hours following these incidents,
More attacks followed. The U.S. Central Commend has
announced that the destroyer USS Carney, in service
in the Red Sea, shot down 14 drones launched from an area of Yemen
controlled by the Houthis, without any damage to the ships present in the
waters in the area and no injuries. In addition, the British minister
Minister of Defence, Grant Shapps announced that in the Red Sea, the
Destroyer HMS Diamond dismissed a suspect
attack carried out with a drone directed towards a merchant ship,
destroying the device with a Sea Viper missile. Shapps has
specified that the British military ship has recently
to contribute to international efforts to
ensuring the safety of maritime traffic: 'The recent
The wave of illegal attacks - he pointed out - represents a
direct threat to international trade and
maritime safety in the Red Sea. The United Kingdom - said
Shapps - continues to be committed to repelling these attacks
to safeguard the free flow of trade
World Championships'.
The series of accidents in the Red Sea is obviously likely to have a
a strong negative impact on maritime traffic in the Suez Canal.
Yesterday the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie,
pointed out that navigation in the canal was taking place regularly and
whereas the Authority is closely monitoring the situation of
ongoing tension in the Red Sea and is assessing its impact on the
transits in the canal following the announcement of some
to temporarily divert their ships to the Cape
of Good Hope. In this regard, Rabie pointed out that among the
19 November and today there were only 55 ships that were not
Transit through the Egyptian canal deciding to opt for the circumnavigation
Africa, that is, a small percentage of the
compared to the 2,128 ships that transited the Suez Canal in the period.
In addition, Rabie specified that yesterday the channel was
crossed by 77 ships, including some ships - such as the Maersk
Saigon, CMA CGM Christophe Colomb and MSC Fabienne
- Airline members have announced temporary changes
of their routes to avoid transit through the Suez Canal.