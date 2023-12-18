The municipality of Monfalcone highlights the importance of the port for the city's economy

In the municipal headquarters of Monfalcone, the mayor Anna Maria
Cisint, met Paolo Cornetto, new CEO
FHP Holding Portuale, the operator's port logistics company
F2i sgr operating in the ports of Carrara, Livorno and Monfalcone
and Venice, and Captain Giancarlo Russo, CEO of
FHP Compagnia Portuale Monfalcone, to take stock of the development
of the port and during which Cisint highlighted the need for
that "ports provide economic added value,
social and employment in Monfalcone'. "Our city
- the mayor recalled - He founded much of his life
in port activities and confirms the position of the
more and more central to the port, which already has a great influence on the
on the regional and national GDP and, above all, demonstrates how
The economy of the sea is not just shipbuilding."
On the occasion of the meeting Cornetto, which in these days is
succeeded Alessandro Becce as CEO of FHP Holding
Portuale, announced that the constitution of the
Temporary Business Association between the Port Company
Monfalcone and MarterNeri S.p.A., terminal companies of
Monfalcone, both part of the FHP Holding Portuale group.
During the meeting, the following were also highlighted:
significant investments in the Monfalcone airport, including €35 million
for the construction of the new railway infrastructure
and the electrification of port docks, €834,000
PNRR funds for the implementation of the port's photovoltaic system
and renewable energy and energy efficiency interventions, 20
million for the upgrading of the railway system, which will allow
to create even greater railway capacity,
seven million already allocated plus 15 million in funds
FIAR for cold ironing - the electrification of docks -
as an additional incentive for ships to stop, and thus
the increase in traffic. There was also talk of the long-awaited
dredging of the port which, the mayor specified,
Cisint - "The city has been waiting for over 20 years, since the
value of 20 million'.