In October, cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -16.7%

Last October, the decline was more pronounced
of cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna compared to expectations.
The airport, in fact, handled a total of 1.95 million
tonnes of cargo, down -16.7% on October
2022. In the bulk sector, solid bulk cargoes marked a
decrease of -42.7% as they amounted to 621 million tonnes and
liquid products recorded an increase of +20.2% in products
oil prices amounted to 289 thousand tonnes and a contraction of
-24.5% of other liquid cargoes, down to 137 thousand tons. In the
miscellaneous goods segment, containerized cargoes have
totalled 187 thousand tons (-3.4%), rolling stock 144 thousand
tons (-19.3%) and other goods 570 thousand tons (+23.7%).
In the first ten months of 2023, the port of Ravenna
handled a total of 21.63 million tonnes of goods,
with a decrease of -6.5% on the same period last year
year. In the bulk sector, petroleum products
showed an increase of +2.9% with 2.23 million tons
handled, while other liquid bulk fell by -12.0%
to 1.66 million tonnes, and decreases were also
dry bulk with 8.53 million tonnes. In the field of
miscellaneous goods were handled: 1.99 million tonnes of
containerized goods (-4.4%) with container handling
equal to 183 thousand TEUs (-6.8%), 1.54 million tons of rolling stock
(+2.6%) and 5.69 million tonnes of conventional goods (-0.5%).
In the first ten months of this year, cruise traffic at
Ravenna had 330,000 passengers (+72.6%), of which 57,000
in October alone (+38.7%).
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central‐Northern expects that in November 2023 the total
of goods handled amounted to almost 1.8 million
tonnes, with a reduction of -7.3% on November 2022.