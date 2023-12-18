The management team of the Federation of the Sea has been completed

With the appointment of the Vice-Presidents, the Secretary-General, the
Deputy Secretaries-General and the Chairmen of the Committees,
The System Federation leadership team has been completed
Italian Maritime Association (Federazione del Mare), the organization of the
established in May 1994 and bringing together most of the
national maritime sector associations. After proceeding
ratification of the Shareholders' Meeting decision of 28 November
unanimously appointed Mario Mattioli as Chairman for the
For the next three years, the new board of the Federation has
completed the appointment of the Chairmanship team, confirming in the
position of Vice-Presidents Anton Francesco Albertoni, (Confindustria
Nautica), Luigi Giannini (Federpesca) and Claudio Graziano (Assonave).
Laurence Martin, Head of International Relations at
Confitarma, has been confirmed in the role of secretary
General of the Federation. Deputy secretaries have been appointed
Giorgio Berlingieri (Aidim), Alessandro Ferrari
(Assiterminal) and Lorenzo Paolizzi (Angopi).
The Board also decided to set up the Committees on
and its Chairs: Energy Transition and
Decarbonization (President Gianni Murano, Unem); Simplification
(President Alessandro Santi, Federagenti); Geopolitics (President
Claudio Graziano, Assonave); Human Capital (President Eugenio
Massolo, Merchant Marine Academy); Inclusion, Diversity,
Gender equality (President Mario Mattioli, Confitarma).
During the meeting, the board also resolved on
the adhesion of Federchimica-Assogasliquidi, the national association that
represents companies that distribute LPG (Petroleum Gas)
liquefied) and LNG (liquefied natural gas).