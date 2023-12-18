In November, there was a marked recovery in freight traffic in the port of Barcelona

Thanks to an increase of more than +30% in the volume of goods
in November 2023 compared to the same month last year
This year, the port of Barcelona has broken a period of downturn
of traffic that lasted ten months and contained the decline recorded
in the first eleven months of 2023 when the total was 59
million tonnes of cargo, with a decrease of -9.2% on the
January-November last year.
If in November 2023 the strong rise in miscellaneous goods (+60%)
more than offset by the decline in liquid bulk (-17%),
while dry bulk remained stable in the first eleven months
This year, miscellaneous goods have fallen by -6% and in
There was also a decrease (-14%) in liquid bulk, while
solid ones increased by +9%.
The Port Authority of the Catalan port has announced that
In the period January-November 2023, passenger traffic is
state of over five million people, with a growth of +1.7%
of passengers on regular services to the Balearic Islands and a
Significant increase in ferry passengers with ports
Italy (+25.8%) and those in North Africa (+39%). Cruise passengers
were 3.4 million compared to more than 2.2 million in the
first eleven months of 2022.