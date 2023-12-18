testata inforMARE
ACCIDENTS
Maritime industry associations and unions are calling for international action to stop attacks on ships in the Red Sea
BIMCO urges the use of military force when necessary
Copenaghen/Washington/Bruxelles
December 18, 2023
BIMCO Shipping Associations, World Shipping Council (WSC) and ECSA and the European Transport Workers' Union ETF urged nations to work together and take initiatives to end attacks on ships and their crews that in the Red Sea region and which put at risk the international trade. Attacks That Have Continued Even today with the use of drones that - the spokesman said of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Sare'e - were directed against the chemical tanker Swan Atlantic and against the container ship MSC Clara. The first unit is part of the of the fleet of the Danish Uni-Tankers and the second of the fleet of the Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company. In addition, other attacks occurred in the same last few hours, as the one announced the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) of the British Royal Navy, which has made known the threat posed to a ship near Djibouti that was approached by five Small boats with armed men on board, attempted attack which was foiled by coalition naval forces present in the area. Another boat with men Armati approached a ship near the port Yemeni Mokha and a military vessel foiled the assault by shooting warning shots.

The decision to avoid the passage of its ships in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal announced over the weekend by the Europe's leading container shipping companies are In the last few hours, similar communications have been made by several companies operating in other segments of transport maritime and the escalation of the crisis has led to the international shipowners to launch their appeal.

BIMCO, in particular, called on states to neutralize the threat posed by attacks from the area under the control of Iranian-aligned Houthi militiamen if necessary using military means within the boundaries of law international. "BIMCO," said the Secretary general and CEO of the association, David Loosley - urges with forces a joint commitment by nations to protect the international sea freight. Seafarers should not risk their lives while doing their work and insuring their supplies to the whole world." The association has recalled that about 12% of world trade passes through the Suez Canal, through which 30% of all traffic passes of containers and representing a value of more than one thousand billions of dollars worth of goods per year. "These attacks illegal immigrants, Loosley said, are a serious violation of the freedom of navigation enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and mine the rules-based international order from which navigation international depends so much."

Deep alarm and concern about the growing crisis of the that is taking place in the Red Sea region are expressed by the World Shipping Council, the association that represents the main containerized shipping companies World Cup, which highlighted how the right to freedom of expression is a fundamental right and must be safeguarded. Urgently calling on the global community to take decisive action to protect seafarers and the freedom of navigation, the WSC stressed that it is The time has come for a resolute international commitment.

The European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) and the European Transport Workers' Federation (ETF) demonstrated Deep concern over the recent spate of attacks against merchant ships in the Red Sea area and in the Gulf of Aden puts the lives and safety of seafarers at risk. ECSA has recalled that maritime transport is essential for the European security and the protection of key routes maritime rights and the international principle of freedom of Navigation is essential to ensure the safety of the continent. "ECSA - said the Secretary General of the association, Sotiris Raptis - strongly supports the Strengthening protective structures for ship security merchant ships transiting through the area. These measures are crucial to ensuring the safety and well-being of our and to strengthen the security of vital trade routes. We also encourage and support all coordinated efforts, including diplomats, who contribute to the maintenance of freedom navigation'. 'Measures to ensure the safety and well-being of seafarers - added Livia Spera, Secretary General of the ETF - are fundamental and necessary to improve the security of vital trade routes. Seafarers They are key workers who keep the supply chains moving. and deserve protection."
