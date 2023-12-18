Maritime industry associations and unions are calling for international action to stop attacks on ships in the Red Sea

BIMCO Shipping Associations, World Shipping Council (WSC)
and ECSA and the European Transport Workers' Union ETF
urged nations to work together and take initiatives to
end attacks on ships and their crews that
in the Red Sea region and which put at risk the
international trade. Attacks That Have Continued
Even today with the use of drones that - the spokesman said
of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Sare'e - were directed
against the chemical tanker Swan Atlantic
and against the
container ship MSC Clara
. The first unit is part of the
of the fleet of the Danish Uni-Tankers and the second of the fleet
of the Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company. In addition, other attacks
occurred in the same last few hours, as the one announced
the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) of the
British Royal Navy, which has made known the threat posed to a
ship near Djibouti that was approached by five
Small boats with armed men on board, attempted attack
which was foiled by coalition naval forces
present in the area. Another boat with men
Armati approached a ship near the port
Yemeni Mokha and a military vessel foiled the assault by shooting
warning shots.
The decision to avoid the passage of its ships in the
Red Sea and the Suez Canal announced over the weekend by the
Europe's leading container shipping companies are
In the last few hours, similar communications have been made by
several companies operating in other segments of transport
maritime and the escalation of the crisis has led to the
international shipowners to launch their appeal.
BIMCO, in particular, called on states to neutralize
the threat posed by attacks from the area under the
control of Iranian-aligned Houthi militiamen if necessary
using military means within the boundaries of law
international. "BIMCO," said the Secretary
general and CEO of the association, David Loosley - urges with
forces a joint commitment by nations to protect the
international sea freight. Seafarers should not
risk their lives while doing their work and insuring their
supplies to the whole world." The association has
recalled that about 12% of world trade passes through the
Suez Canal, through which 30% of all traffic passes
of containers and representing a value of more than one thousand
billions of dollars worth of goods per year. "These attacks
illegal immigrants, Loosley said, are a serious
violation of the freedom of navigation enshrined in the
United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and mine
the rules-based international order from which navigation
international depends so much."
Deep alarm and concern about the growing crisis of the
that is taking place in the Red Sea region are
expressed by the World Shipping Council, the association that
represents the main containerized shipping companies
World Cup, which highlighted how the right to freedom of expression
is a fundamental right and must be
safeguarded. Urgently calling on the global community to
take decisive action to protect seafarers and the
freedom of navigation, the WSC stressed that it is
The time has come for a resolute international commitment.
The European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) and
the European Transport Workers' Federation (ETF) demonstrated
Deep concern over the recent spate of attacks against
merchant ships in the Red Sea area and in the Gulf of Aden
puts the lives and safety of seafarers at risk. ECSA has
recalled that maritime transport is essential for the
European security and the protection of key routes
maritime rights and the international principle of freedom of
Navigation is essential to ensure the safety of the
continent. "ECSA - said the Secretary General
of the association, Sotiris Raptis - strongly supports the
Strengthening protective structures for ship security
merchant ships transiting through the area. These measures are
crucial to ensuring the safety and well-being of our
and to strengthen the security of vital trade routes.
We also encourage and support all coordinated efforts, including
diplomats, who contribute to the maintenance of freedom
navigation'. 'Measures to ensure the
safety and well-being of seafarers - added Livia Spera,
Secretary General of the ETF - are fundamental and necessary to
improve the security of vital trade routes. Seafarers
They are key workers who keep the supply chains moving.
and deserve protection."