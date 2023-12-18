The sale of 67% of the Heraklion Port Authority to the Grimaldi Group has been formalised
Emanuele Grimaldi: We have an ambitious investment program for the development of new commercial flows of passengers and goods ranging from cruises to the transport of new vehicles
Napoli
December 18, 2023
The
sale for the sale and transfer of 67% of the
capital of the Port Authority of Heraklion to the Holding of
Heraklion Port S.A. (HPA), a consortium formed by Grimaldi Euromed and
Minoan Lines, both companies of the Italian Grimaldi Group,
for a total investment of €80 million
(
of 12
June 2023). The acquisition follows that of a similar share
of the capital of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa by the
of the same Neapolitan group
(
of 20
October 2023).
Today's signing of the sale and purchase agreement took place
following the approval of the Greek Court of Auditors, while it will be
the concession agreement will soon be ratified by the Hellenic Parliament
between the Greek State and HPA.
Stressing that "today is a very
important for Heraklion', during the ceremony of the
The agreement was signed by the Greek Minister for Navigation and
Insular Policies, Christos Stylianides, pointed out that
the Port Authority of Heraklion "acquires a strong
ally, with rich experience in the management of
port infrastructure' and recalled that at the same time
HRADF, the Greek privatization agency, "maintains the
33% of the share capital, highlighting a greater development for
the national and local economy. A new era of
development, investment and modernisation for the port of Heraklion'.
The Greek Minister of Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, said
and the port of Heraklion, operated by a large group of
international level, 'has the opportunity to increase the
activities and strengthen the role of Greece, but also
the specific one in Crete as a transit centre'.
For his part, the CEO of HRADF, Dimitris
Politis, specified that HRADF, as a shareholder of the Authority
Port of Heraklion and as Planning Authority
Portuale, is ready "to collaborate with the group
Grimaldi for the optimal development of the port of Heraklion,
benefit of Crete and the national economy as a whole'.
The Chairman and CEO of Grimaldi Euromed,
Emanuele Grimaldi, stated that "the Grimaldi Group has a
ambitious investment programme that aims to make the most of the
Heraklion's strategic location in the Eastern Mediterranean for
the development of new passenger and freight trade flows, which
They range from cruises to transporting new vehicles. We are - has
added - fully aware of the potential of this port,
of which we have long been the main customer through our
Minoan Lines, which has its headquarters in Heraklion.
We intend to facilitate the sustainable growth of the port, both from the
from an economic and environmental point of view. In particular, through
investments in renewable energy sources, we mean
make Heraklion a true green port and a reference point for
the entire Mediterranean port industry. All of this is
will result in higher quality services for the port,
More trade flows, more tourism, more
Businesses and jobs, more wealth for the city
of Heraklion, for the island of Crete and for the whole of Greece."
