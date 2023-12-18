testata inforMARE
19 December 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
04:40 GMT+1
PORTS
The sale of 67% of the Heraklion Port Authority to the Grimaldi Group has been formalised
Emanuele Grimaldi: We have an ambitious investment program for the development of new commercial flows of passengers and goods ranging from cruises to the transport of new vehicles
Napoli
December 18, 2023
The sale for the sale and transfer of 67% of the capital of the Port Authority of Heraklion to the Holding of Heraklion Port S.A. (HPA), a consortium formed by Grimaldi Euromed and Minoan Lines, both companies of the Italian Grimaldi Group, for a total investment of €80 million ( of 12 June 2023). The acquisition follows that of a similar share of the capital of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa by the of the same Neapolitan group ( of 20 October 2023).

Today's signing of the sale and purchase agreement took place following the approval of the Greek Court of Auditors, while it will be the concession agreement will soon be ratified by the Hellenic Parliament between the Greek State and HPA.

Stressing that "today is a very important for Heraklion', during the ceremony of the The agreement was signed by the Greek Minister for Navigation and Insular Policies, Christos Stylianides, pointed out that the Port Authority of Heraklion "acquires a strong ally, with rich experience in the management of port infrastructure' and recalled that at the same time HRADF, the Greek privatization agency, "maintains the 33% of the share capital, highlighting a greater development for the national and local economy. A new era of development, investment and modernisation for the port of Heraklion'.

The Greek Minister of Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, said and the port of Heraklion, operated by a large group of international level, 'has the opportunity to increase the activities and strengthen the role of Greece, but also the specific one in Crete as a transit centre'.

For his part, the CEO of HRADF, Dimitris Politis, specified that HRADF, as a shareholder of the Authority Port of Heraklion and as Planning Authority Portuale, is ready "to collaborate with the group Grimaldi for the optimal development of the port of Heraklion, benefit of Crete and the national economy as a whole'.

The Chairman and CEO of Grimaldi Euromed, Emanuele Grimaldi, stated that "the Grimaldi Group has a ambitious investment programme that aims to make the most of the Heraklion's strategic location in the Eastern Mediterranean for the development of new passenger and freight trade flows, which They range from cruises to transporting new vehicles. We are - has added - fully aware of the potential of this port, of which we have long been the main customer through our Minoan Lines, which has its headquarters in Heraklion. We intend to facilitate the sustainable growth of the port, both from the from an economic and environmental point of view. In particular, through investments in renewable energy sources, we mean make Heraklion a true green port and a reference point for the entire Mediterranean port industry. All of this is will result in higher quality services for the port, More trade flows, more tourism, more Businesses and jobs, more wealth for the city of Heraklion, for the island of Crete and for the whole of Greece."
