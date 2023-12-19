The Pan Ocean-JKL consortium selected as the preferred bidder to acquire control of HMM

The Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) and Korea
Development Bank (KDB) selected the consortium yesterday
Pan Ocean and JKL Partners Inc. as bidder
preferential for the acquisition of 58% of outstanding shares
of the containerised shipping company HMM, a large share of the
part in the hands of KOBC, which is the financial institution created by the
in 2017 after the bankruptcy of Hanjin Shipping to support
the South Korean shipping industry, and the South Korean Bank for
KDB development. Pan Ocean is, the shipping company of the
South Korean food group Harim and is committed to
mainly in the maritime bulk transport sector
while South Korean private equity firm JKL
Partners Inc. is a long-standing partner of Harim itself, which
in 2015 it had supported the investment to acquire Pan
Ocean.
The value of the bid submitted by the consortium would amount to
6.4 trillion won ($4.9 billion). KOBC and KDB have made
I note that they plan to complete the privatisation of the
HMM, through a tender launched this summer
(
of 21
July 2023), by the first half of 2024 after further
negotiations to detail the terms of the contract.
It should be noted that the sale of the controlling stake in the
South Korean company had aroused the interest of the German
Hapag-Lloyd, which then exited the competition also as a result of the
the South Korean shipping industry's opposition to a
sale of the Seoul-based company to a foreign company
(
of 25
and 30
August 2023).
On the occasion of the announcement of the outcome of the tender, Korea
Ocean Business Corporation recalled that since its founding
As of last September, it provided financial support to 129 companies
of the national maritime sector for a value of over 9.3
trillion won, of which HMM accounts for only 37% of the amount, and
whereas there are only seven KOBC employees working for HMM,
or 4% of the total workforce of 174 people in the
KOBC.