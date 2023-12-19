The update of the strategy for the European TEN-T network promotes intermodality

Yesterday evening, the negotiators of the Parliament and the Council
of the European Union have agreed on an update of the
Guide for the Trans-European Transport Network TEN-T
an emphasis on intermodal transport and,
Acknowledging geopolitical tensions, cut ties
network with the infrastructures of Russia and Belarus and strengthens the
on the other hand, those with Ukraine and Moldova.
The agreement reaffirms the EU's commitment to completing the main
Transport infrastructure projects included in the core network
TEN-T by the end of 2030 and those included in the network
by the end of 2050. In addition, in order to
to speed up the implementation of the projects, the negotiators
agreed on an interim deadline of 2040.
About the increased focus on intermodal transport
mainly by rail, inland waterways or transport
short sea shipping, it has been established that the
of the electrified rail network that is part of the
TEN-T power plant, with trains running at a speed of
160 km/h for passenger transport and 100 km/h for
transport of goods, and which will cross internal borders
in less than 25 minutes on average by the end of 2030.
In addition, EU railways will have to migrate to gauge
European standard rating (1,435 mm) and by the end of
2040 move to a single traffic management system.
In addition to cutting back on infrastructure projects,
with Russia and Belarus and the strengthening of
transport links with Ukraine and Moldova, to mitigate also
the security risk arising from the participation of
non-EU companies to the main TEN-T projects: the agreed text
provides that Member States must inform the Commission
measures taken to mitigate this risk.
Measures to facilitate mobility have also been agreed
of troops and military equipment, urging EU governments to
into account of military requirements, i.e. weight or size
of military transport, when building or improving the
infrastructures that overlap with the military transport network.
In addition, within one year of the entry into force of these new
rules, to facilitate mobility planning
the European Commission will have to carry out a study on the
large-scale movements made at short notice throughout the
the EU.