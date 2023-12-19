The second phase of Maersk's second container terminal in Tanger Med has been completed
Added an additional one million TEUs to the capacity of 4.2 million containers
L'Aia
December 19, 2023
The second phase of the construction project has been completed
of MedPort Tangier, APM's second managed container terminal
Terminals of the Danish shipping group Maersk in the Moroccan port
of Tanger Med, the second phase covering an area of 18 hectares and
including the construction of a 400 linear metre quay that
increases the annual traffic capacity of the terminal by a
million TEUs. The new area has been equipped with
the purchase of 25 yard vehicles produced by Kalmar and
four remotely controlled ship-to-shore quay cranes that have
an outreach of 82 meters and can work on container ships of the
Capacity of 24,000 TEUs. In addition, the terminal is equipped with
of an automatic mooring system made by Cavotec thanks to the
to which the time of use of tugboats is reduced and the
time spent by ships in port, while reducing the
Emissions.
With the inauguration of the additional capacity, the terminal
per container is now able to handle 5.2 per year
million TEUs. In 2025, the
third phase of the project covering an additional area of 17.5 hectares and
which includes the construction of a new 400-metre quay that will
It will increase the capacity of the terminal by another million
of TEU.
