In the third quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in French ports decreased by -6.2%

In the third quarter of 2023, as in the two quarterly periods
the traffic of goods handled by French ports is
decreased to 70.6 million tonnes, with
a decrease of -6.2% compared to the July-September period last year
year determined both by the -6.7% drop in goods at unloading
amounted to 46.0 million tonnes and from the reduction of -5.1%
of cargo at loading amounted to 24.6 million tonnes.
The overall contraction in traffic was generated
mainly from the decrease in container traffic which is
result of 10.7 million tonnes (-14.4%), with a
Container handling of nearly 1.2 million TEUs
(-15.1%) and dry bulk fell by -21.6% to 11.3
million tonnes, and there was also a slight decrease in the
liquid bulk volume, which totalled 32.9 million
tonnes (-0.6%). Rolling stock traffic recorded an increase in
growth of +6.9% to 14.5 million tonnes.
In the third quarter of 2023, the port of Marseille Fos alone
handled 18.3 million tonnes of cargo, with a decline in
-11.4% which was produced by the reduction in volumes in
all product segments: liquid bulk and
amounted to 11.9 million tonnes, respectively
(-2.9%) and 1.9 million tonnes (-40.5%) and in the
miscellaneous goods handled 3.0 million tonnes of
Containerized goods (-13.4%) with container handling
equal to 336 thousand TEUs (-12.4%), less than 1.2 million tonnes of
rolling stock (-13.9%) and 387 thousand tons of other cargo (-17.1%).
In the first nine months of this year, French ports
handled a total of 209.1 million tonnes of goods, with
a decrease of -5.7% over the same period of 2022, of which
137.1 million tonnes at landing (-6.2%) and 72.0 million tonnes at
tonnes at loading (-4.6%).