Sweden's Stena Line will operate the English port of Heysham
77-year contract with Peel Ports
Copenaghen/Liverpool
December 19, 2023
The British port of Heysham, on the Irish Sea, will be
Operated for 77 years by the Swedish Shipping Company
Stena Line. This is established by a contract that the Scandinavian company
has signed with the English Peel Ports under which Stena
Line, which as part of its service network currently
operates a twice-weekly connection between the ports of Heysham and
Belfast, will operate the English port until 2100.
The agreement provides, among other things, for investments by Peel Ports
in terminal management systems and in the implementation of
parking spaces for heavy goods vehicles and that the two companies invest in
in the installation of cold ironing systems to provide
electricity from the shore grid to the ships at berth in the
port.
