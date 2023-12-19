The Italian Shipowners' Confederation calls on the government to
extend to ships built or modernised in shipyards
the application of the economic resources provided for in the Plan
for investments complementary to the National Investment Plan
Recovery and Resilience as - Confitarma explained in a note,
highlighting that these resources could become a driving force for
Important development - the restriction on the use of construction sites only
"effectively excludes a large part of the fleet operated
by national undertakings'.
"The first decree," the Confederation noted, "does not
achieved the desired results because it contained requirements
excluded, first and foremost the geographical constraint to the construction,
refitting and fleet utilization, which no other country
European Union had adopted in their respective measures of
incentives for fleet renewal. Decree-Law 59/2021
allocated significant resources for armaments
so-called 'green ships' to pursue the objective of
"Environmental protection", as clearly specified
by the EU Commission in Authorisation Decision C/2022/8247
of the measure. National shipping companies are strongly
willing to seize this important opportunity, but the
the majority of them are not eligible for the incentive as
European shipyards have not built the types of
market demands'.
"We hope that the government will seize the
the opportunity to give a concrete change to an instrument
which can represent, indeed, a driving force for the transition
of the fleet with important repercussions for the country and
employment. Confitarma, which represents 70% of the fleet
calls on the government to intervene to remove the
geographical constraint on the construction and refitting of ships, as well as
to raise incentive rates up to the ceilings
European guidelines (CEEAG and GBER) and postpone the
currently set for 2026 for the conclusion of the
interventions'.