Assoporti is concerned about the effects of attacks on ships in the Red Sea on traffic

The Association of Italian Ports has expressed concern
due to the decision of several shipping companies not to
transit their ships through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal after
the repeated attacks on ships in the region carried out with
Missiles, drones and armed boats have greatly increased the
level of risk. Assoporti pointed out that this can
could be a serious blow to the traffic of goods in the Mediterranean, which
is in addition to the effects of the EU ETS Directive
already detrimental to Mediterranean ports.
"We have learned," explained the president of Assoporti, "
Rodolfo Giampieri - that several companies in the container and
of the oil sector have decided to divert ships to other
routes, even circumnavigating Africa, to avoid possible
risks related to the ongoing conflict in that geographical area.
Of course, we are concerned about the effects of these decisions.
may have on the handling of goods, on the
delivery and freight prices, with a consequent impact on the cost of
of the goods to the final consumer. The Mediterranean, back at the centre
of the shipping routes, making Italy even more
strategic development, is likely to suffer a forced slowdown in the
handling. If this decision were to be protracted -
Giampieri noted - for Italian ports it would be a detriment
serious. It is to be hoped that a resolution can be reached
of this criticality in the shortest possible time."