Intercargo condemns attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea

Intercargo condemned the attacks on merchant ships in
transit in the Red Sea, incidents that have occurred in recent days
multiplied, and called for their immediate cessation, urging
also the release of ships and their crews that have been
Seized. The international association, which represents the
shipping companies operating in the transport of
dry bulk, highlighted that the Red Sea is an artery
maritime link between Europe and Asia, through which
12% of world trade, and denounced that these
Attacks carried out with missiles, drones or acts of piracy are
completely unjustified, as innocent seafarers become
victims of acts of aggression carried from the ground.
"The safety of our seafarers
of the association - remains the main concern of
Intercargo and call on our associates to remain vigilant and
take note of the guidelines issued by the industry."
Intercargo welcomed the announcement of the transaction
"Prosperity Guardian", the international initiative that
involves Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Holland, Norway, United Kingdom
United Kingdom, Seychelles, Spain and United States to coordinate units
military vessels used to counter these attacks and
ensure the safety of vessel traffic in the region.
The association also urged the States concerned and the
the international community to work together to ensure a
safe and unhindered navigation and the well-being of seafarers in
all over the world.