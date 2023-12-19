Amendments to the regulations on mooring services

The Council of Ministers, acting on a proposal from the Minister for Foreign Affairs,
Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, approved, in
preliminary examination, a regulation, to be adopted by decree of the
President of the Republic, introducing amendments to the Rules of Procedure
for the execution of the Navigation Code, in the field of
regulation of the mooring service, approved by decree of
President of the Republic no. 328 of 15 February 1952. The document
regulates the mooring service through provisions aimed at
greater professionalisation of the category of
mooring operators – registered in the appropriate register, subject to
insolvency procedure – also implementing mobility
of the category in cases of redundancy on the basis of the needs of the
ports (traffic, size, geographical location).