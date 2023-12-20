Germany's DB announces the start of the sale process of its logistics subsidiary DB Schenker

One year after the announcement of the intention to evaluate the
possible sale of up to 100% of the company's share capital
(
of 15
December
2022), yesterday the German railway group Deutsche Bahn
(DB) has officially started the process for the sale of the
own logistics company DB Schenker, which has around 76,600
Employees spread across more than 1,850 locations in over 130
and a fleet of approximately 33,700 vehicles. DB has confirmed that
A large part of the proceeds from the sale will be used to
reduce the group's indebtedness and specified that the sale of the
would allow Deutsche Bahn to focus on its core
rail transport business.
The DB Group closed the 2022 financial year with revenues of
to €56.3 billion, an increase of +19.1% over the year
of which €27.6 billion contributed by DB Schenker (+20.3%) and
60% of the revenues generated by the
air and sea shipping, 28% from the activities of
land transport and 12% deriving from contract logistics. The
EBITDA and EBIT of
€5.2 billion and over €1.2 billion respectively, with
DB Schenker's contributions of €2.5 billion and more
€1.8 billion.