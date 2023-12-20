The FedEx Group's revenue decline eases further

Net income of $900 million (+14.2%) was recorded in the September-November quarter
Memphis
December 20, 2023
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2024,
ended on 30 November, the decline eased
trend in the turnover of the logistics and delivery group
FedEx and an increase in the quarterly increase in the
compared to the previous quarter. In the period September-November of
This year, the U.S. group's revenues amounted to 22.16
billion, with a decrease of -2.8% on the
corresponding period of 2022, of which €10.25 billion generated by the
express deliveries segment (-5.6%), €8.64 billion from
deliveries in the USA and Canada (+2.9%) and €2.36 billion from services
shipping (-3.8%). Operating profit was 1.28
billion dollars (+8.5%) and net income of 900 million (+14.2%).
In the first half of fiscal 2024, revenues increased
at $43.85 billion, down -4.8%
on the first half of the previous fiscal year. The Useful
operating income was €2.76 billion (+16.6%) and net profit
$1.98 billion (+18.9%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher