The contract for the quaying and functional recovery of the Capo Bianco landfill, in the port of Brindisi, has been signed

Today, the President of the Port System Authority of the
Southern Adriatic Sea, Ugo Patroni Griffi, and Davide Andreani,
Representative of the temporary grouping of undertakings set up
Fincosit, R.C.M. Costruzioni and Trevi, which was awarded the
the tender for the construction of the work, have signed a
Complex integrated contract for quayside and
functional recovery of the Capo Bianco landfill yards, in the
port of Brindisi, for an economic amount of €65 million,
of which €30 million financed through the National Plan
Complementary to the PNRR.
The intervention consists of the construction of a quay
with a total length of about 375 meters with a depth of
at the foot of -12 meters, suitable for mooring a ship of large
size or two medium-sized units, and the forecourt
developed on an area of about 14 hectares that will include
the areas occupied by the former "British Gas" landfill.
The entire surface of the project is part of the Zone system
Special Economic (SEZ) Adriatic Interregional (Puglia-Molise)
and has been demarcated as an Enclosed Customs Free Zone
(ZFD): a space that, while always belonging to the territory
State Customs Authority, allows, under certain conditions,
exemption from "customs duties" for the transit of
incoming and outgoing goods. It is essentially a matter of - he pointed out
the PSA - of a free zone, the second in Italy after that of
Venice, aimed at encouraging international trade in
through a special customs duty regime. In the ZFD
Local businesses will have the opportunity to
store, handle and process goods, in suspension of
Duties & Taxes.