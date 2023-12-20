Assarmatori, the sending of an Italian frigate to the Red Sea is a good thing

Assarmatori expressed appreciation for the government's choice
to send to the Red Sea area, after repeated
attacks on merchant ships in the region,
frigate Virginio Fasan
, as announced by the
Minister of Defence, Guido Crosetto, at the end of the meeting with
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. 'The
situation in the Red Sea - stressed the President of
Assarmatori, Stefano Messina - is at very high risk and
calls for a cohesive effort from the international community and the
Maximum attention. The priority is the
the need to ensure the safety of our crews, who
carry out precious, irreplaceable, complex and often
underestimated by the public. The dispatch of the Virginio
Fasan
in the Red Sea, and therefore Italy's participation in the
international task force - added Messina - represents a
A very important signal. The Italian armament, which has always been able to
benefit from an excellent working relationship with the Navy
Military, it now counts on fundamental protection; The Continuous
anti-piracy exercises and constant dialogue between the top management
military and shipping companies represent an asset
of inestimable value in a time of great emergency such as that
current'.
In the meantime, the shipping company Ignazio Messina & C. of the
Messina Shipping Group, chaired by Stefano Messina, has taken
to be delivered in these hours in the Bay of Singapore the container ship
Jolly Rosa. Registered in the International Register at the
Genoa Port Authority, the ship, on which he is already
The Italian flag has been hoisted, it is a long full container
260 meters by 32 meters wide, with a gross tonnage of 42,112
tonnes and a transport capacity of 4,387 containers
TEUs, 360 of which are reefers. Entrusted to Commander Simone Galli, the
ship has a crew of 23 people, 13 of whom are Italian,
four EU and six non-EU airlines, and joins the fleet
Messina, the container ships Jolly Oro and Jolly Argento
purchased and entered into service for the group in recent months. The
twins, who were previously named Rosa and Lana,
were owned by Marlow Navigation of Cyprus and
then rented to the Danish Maersk. Both have been
built by the Korean shipyard Daewoo in 2010. In the first decade
In January, a sister ship will be taken over, which will be
christened Jolly Giada.