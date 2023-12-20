In November, cargo traffic in the port of Algeciras grew by +13.7%

Last month, cargo traffic in the port of Algeciras
increased by +13.7% to 9.24 million tonnes
compared to 8.12 million in November 2022. Growth has been
generated by both the increase in the volumes of miscellaneous goods and bulk.
In the first product segment, 4.97 million were handled
tonnes of containerised cargo (+10.9%) and 1.21 million tonnes of containerised cargo
tonnes of conventional goods (-3.1%). Liquid bulk cargo is
amounted to 2.43 million tonnes (+35.9%) and solid
18 thousand tons (+145.3%).
In the first eleven months of 2023, the Spanish port of call
handled a total of 96.41 million tonnes of cargo,
with a decrease of -2.4% compared to the same period last year
year. In the container sector alone, traffic has increased
52.40 million tonnes (+0.8%) and was
carried out with a container handling of 4.38 million
of TEUs (-0.3%).