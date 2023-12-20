The Attica Group relies on the Onex shipyards for the maintenance, modernization and construction of the ships in the fleet

The Greek shipping group Attica, which operates maritime services
for the transport of passengers and rolling stock through the
Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries, Hellenic Seaways, Anek Lines and
Africa Morocco Link, has signed an agreement with compatriot Onex
according to which maintenance, retrofitting, repair work
and environmental requalification of the ships in the Group's fleet
Attica will be built in the shipyards of Elefsis and Syros
of Onex. The ten-year agreement, with the possibility of
extension, also provides for the possibility of building new
ships of Attica in the shipyards of Onex.
Currently, the Attica fleet consists of 45
and the agreement provides that the technical and economic conditions of
any order that will be awarded to Onex will be defined
from time to time.