In the third quarter, cargo traffic in the port of Venice fell by -2.8%
Cruise passengers up +84.9%
Venezia
December 20, 2023
In the third quarter of this year,
attenuating, the downward trend in freight traffic
handled by the port of Venice since the third quarter of 2019.
2022 having passed on the quays 5.56 million tons of
cargoes, down -2.8% from 5.68 million
in the period July-September last year. The Sun
landed goods amounted to 4.42 million tonnes
(-4.0%) and loading at 1.13 million tonnes (+6.1%).
If the overall figures for miscellaneous cargo and dry bulk
recorded slight increases in the liquid bulk sector
a decrease of -7.4% was marked as the
1.78 million tonnes, of which 1.46 million tonnes of
refined petroleum products (2.7%), 233 thousand tonnes of
chemicals (31.0%) and 89 thousand tons of other cargo
liquids (+3.2%). Dry bulk accounted for 1.38 million
tons (+0.7%), including 456 thousand tons of products
metallurgical (+40.7%), 409 thousand tons of minerals (+68.2%),
260 thousand tons of feed, fodder and oilseeds (+33.4%),
111 thousand tons of coal (-68.7%), 47 thousand tons of
chemicals (+27.0%), 30 thousand tons of cereals (-80.4%) and
73 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+5.3%). In the sector
of miscellaneous goods, the total was 2.39 million
tonnes (+0.5%), of which 1.25 million tonnes of goods
containerized (-3.2%), 543 thousand tons of rolling stock (+12.1%) and
596 thousand tons of other cargo (-0.7%).
In the last quarter of the summer, passenger traffic in the
The port of Venice was 332 thousand people (+58.7%), of which
264,000 cruise passengers (+84.9%) - including 224,000 as home ports
(+94.4%) and 40,000 in transit (+45.6%) - and 67,000 passengers in transit
regular maritime services (+1.8%).
In the first nine months of 2023, freight traffic
17.90 million tonnes, a decrease of -3.9% on the
same period last year, of which 5.03 million tonnes
liquid bulk (-16.5%), 5.39 million tonnes of bulk
(+2.5%), 3.90 million tonnes of cargo
containerized (-4.9%), 1.68 million tons of ro-ro cargo
(+13.0%) and 1.90 million tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (+7.5%).
There were 438 thousand cruise passengers (+98.4%) and passengers on services
116 thousand (+5.0%).
Meanwhile, in recent days, meetings have begun in Venice
orientation on the training proposals of the Academy of
Logistics and the Sea, a new name taken on by the last
June from the ITS Marco Polo Academy with the acquisition of Ve.Mar.S.
(Venice Maritime School), a training centre accredited by the
General Command of the Harbour Master's Office for the training of the
maritime personnel, adding to the post-diploma courses of the
port and logistics operators and train drivers,
Courses for deck and engineer officers on board ships
Merchant. In addition, with the realization by the next
September of the new simulators and the expansion of the classrooms
16 in the Santa Marta area of Venice, the Academy of Logistics and
Mare is a candidate to become one of the logistics and training hubs of the
transport of the most important transport in Italy.
